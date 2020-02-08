The new K-Pop boy group from Brave Entertainment makes its debut with the tough hip-hop MV Sorry Mama

DKB, the new K-Pop boy group, which was founded under Brave Entertainment, poses in a group photo for the debut mini album Youth. Photo credit: Brave Entertainment

February turns out to be a rush for K-Pop. This month alone has a high number of comebacks, including popular acts like BTS and GFriend to emerging acts like EverGlow and Loona.

However, some K-pop acts made their official debut this month. Cignature, the new group of girls formerly known as C9 Girlz, just made their debut with Nun Nu Nan Na.

Another K-Pop act recently made its debut, DKB. The nine-member boy group consisting of E-Chan, Teo, D1, GK, Heechan, Lune, Junseo, Yuku and Harry June made their official debut with their Extended Play (EP) or mini-album Youth with the theme song Sorry Mama.

Brave Entertainment debuts in a new boy group

The news of the creation of a new boy group by Brave Entertainment was already announced in October 2019. At the time, the news was probably “scrutinized” by most K-Pop fans, as Brave Entertainment has not been doing so well lately. To put things in perspective, Brave Girls is the only artist still active and they haven’t done anything since 2018.

Eventually, the news of the upcoming boy group picked up speed, especially when their official name, DBK, was announced.

Now, four months later, DBK has made its official debut with their debut mini-album titled Youth. According to Brave Entertainment, this debut is technically part of a four-part series. The other three parts will be released in future comebacks.

Youth’s theme song is titled Sorry Mama. It is an EDM trap track that was produced in-house by the Brave Brothers, RedCookie and members of the DKB. The mood of the song is hectic and aggressive, which is a representation of the “rebellious look” that DKB is aiming for.

So far, her debut music video for Sorry Mama has been viewed by more than 250,000 viewers, of whom at least 43,000 have been positively rated. This is a very good debut for Brave Entertainment.

Unfortunately, many K-Pop fans (especially the old school fans) think that DKB will eventually fade into the ocean of other K-Pop acts. There’s a reason why Brave Entertainment doesn’t do well, and a lot of it is because they are unable to promote their artists. If the DKB wants to survive, it has to do it itself.

DKB’s debut mini album “Youth” and the title track “Sorry Mama” are available through digital music services such as the Apple Store and Spotify. For fans, especially international fans who want to own a physical copy of the album, it is available from YesAsia.