The new James Bond No Time to Die Trailer is a metaphor

There is not very much in the new trailer for No Time to Die that did not appear in the last trailer for the upcoming James Bond movie. However, there is the opening where Bond (Daniel Craig) asks Nomi (Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch): “Have you ever flown any of these things before?” in a small aircraft that would almost fall out of a much larger aircraft. The plane (the little one) falls into the air and she sends it into action. It is a small moment, but it may also be a metaphor. Rumor has it that Nomi, a double-0 agent, could play an important role in the franchise in the future. No Time to Die will be Craig’s last turn as 007 and it is possible that Lynch can replace him. If this trailer says something, it is that she is ready.

Owen Wilson is coming to the Loki of Disney +

Former wedding scraper Owen Wilson joins forces with the God of Mischief. According to Variety, the actor, best known for his work with director Wes Anderson, joins the Loki cast. But not a word about which character he will play. The Disney + show, which Tom Hiddleston will play in the role that made him a fan of Marvel, is scheduled for release in 2021.

Spike Lee makes a film version of the American utopia of David Byrne

The American Utopia by David Byrne comes to the big screen. Spike Lee changes the Broadway production, in which Byrne and other musicians from all over the world record songs from the catalog of the Talking Heads frontman, into a film set to be released later this year. The film will record the live performance, which has been playing at the Hudson Theater since October 2019 and runs until 16 February 2020. “This could not have worked better for this project,” Byrne said in a statement. “Spike Lee directs and produces participant – two socially engaged teams, well, three if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel will be something moving, important and unlike anything anyone has seen before.”

Joaquin Phoenix mentioned Hollywood racism at the BAFTAs

Yesterday actor Joaquin Phoenix won the Leading Actor prize for his performance in Joker at the BAFTAs. Accepting the trophy, he took a moment – the entire speech actually – to tackle systemic racism in Hollywood, nodding to the fact that no person of color was nominated in one of the main acting categories this year. “I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, although that is ourselves every year. I think people just want to be recognized, valued and respected for their work,” Phoenix said. to say that I am part of the problem. … We have to do the hard work to really understand systemic racism. I think it is the duty of those who have created and sustained a suppression system and benefit from being the ones who dismantle it. So that’s our job. View the full speech below.

Here is the new trailer for Black Widow

Speaking of Marvel, the studio has released a new trailer for the upcoming stand-alone film by Black Widow, which reunites Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) with her past. The film will be in the cinema on 1 May.

And one for all Disney + Marvel shows

However, Marvel did not stop his Super Bowl promotion machine with the Black Widow trailer. It also dropped a new trailer with pests for the upcoming Disney + shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and the aforementioned Loki. View it below.

Oh, and a new Top Gun: Maverick Trailer, Too

Did you think Top Gun: Maverick would all be fun and sexy football? Well, that’s not it, okay? It is also super serious. Dark even. Just watch this new trailer. It will show you.

