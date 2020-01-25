The new I'Scream 4 Wings food truck flies

Brian Daniels poses in front of the renovated I’Scream 4 Wings Food Truck in his house in Bar Nunn. Daniels and his wife Brandi are now driving two trucks, including the I’Scream 4 ice cream. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – A mean looking old truck is ready to operate some mean hot wings.

After months of work and a few detours, Bar Nunn residents Brian and Brandi Daniels’ latest food trucks will serve wings and freshly cut chips on Saturday afternoon in downtown Casper.

“The original plan was to make ice cream and wings from the same truck,” said Brian, who first introduced the I’Scream 4 ice cream truck in 2018 with his wife.

The truck was built into a 1948 International Harvester truck that spent much of his life in a New Mexico freight yard before landing in Sheridan.

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

“After preparing the ice cream to get a feel for how it all went, we decided that we couldn’t do both tasks with the same truck,” said Brian.

Last year they bought another retired railroad car from the same Sheridan seller, this time a smaller 1947 Ford. The Ford was built on a Suburban chassis in 1985 and became the I’Scream for Ice Cream truck, making the International a dedicated one Wing truck was.

“We liked how it ended, so I did the same with this,” said Brian. “I took it out of the old chassis and put it twice on an 89 Dodge. It actually drives well, with good breaks and power steering.”

He kept the same old-school hot rod theme on both trucks, with Rat Fink-inspired characters and vintage and garage parts neatly placed inside and out.

From ice cream to roasting chicken, buying a full range hood with fire fighting meant keeping the city codes. The chicken fryers are second hand, but Brian has modified them to run on propane. The fryers for fries run on a generator.

Brian Daniels poses in the I’Scream 4 Wings truck. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

The food is all homemade, Brian said, including mild, spicy and BBQ sauces, and blue cheese dressing.

“We’ll probably add more flavors later,” he said. “We wanted to start a little bit basic.”

“If everything is OK, we will take two trucks to certain events,” said Brian, nothing that the Memorial Weekend Car Show has already requested.

The truck made its debut earlier this week at a soft opening in Bar Nunn. The first official day off is Saturday, January 25th, in front of the Frontier Brewing Company on Second Street in downtown Casper.

Brian quit his regular job in May last year to make every effort with his family to build and operate the food trucks.

He hesitates to say how much additional family help will continue to use his love work.

“We burned them out a bit,” laughs Brian. “You only realize how much work scooping ice is when you do it.”

Brian Daniels does most of his marketing and social media booking. You can find the Facebook page of the I’Scream 4 Wings Food Truck here. You can find the I’Scream 4 Ice Cream Facebook page here.

Vintage motor oil cans are reused for cash and consumables. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)