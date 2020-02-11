The new Indiana Senate law would change the way minors are sentenced

SOUTH BEND, Ind .— A new bill outside the Indiana House of Representatives would change how minors are sentenced in the youth and adult systems. Draft Senate 449 would change the age at which a child could be sent to an adult facility from 13 to 12 years old, try to consider crimes when a minor is sent to an adult facility, and the age at which A minor could be extending the youthful system to 24 years old.

The bill follows the Noblesville West Middle School shootout in 2018, in which the shooter, who was 13 years old, could only be detained in a juvenile court until he was 18 because no one died in the shootout. The St. Joseph prosecutor says extending a child’s detention before a juvenile court would reduce the number of 17-year-olds who don’t use the adult system.

“I would rather have the opportunity to keep them in the youth system, because I have been responsible for them for 6 years now to provide them with the services, to provide them with the help and to make them stop doing this, what they’re doing is the whole point of the youthful system, “said Cotter. “I prefer to stay in the youthful system, because according to the current state of the law, I will very likely be careful to wave them.”

Opponents of the bill say the bill would adversely affect children who are 12 years old if they are admitted to the adult system too early.

“The Indiana ACLU believes that young people should remain under juvenile justice regardless of their crimes,” said Katie Blair, Indiana ACLU director of public policy and advocacy, in a statement.