Google is constantly adjusting the way its market-dominating search engine looks and works, but the latest update has disrupted some feathers. Last week, Google started implementing an updated ad style in search results, from the marked “AD” badge to a less obvious label. Google says this is aimed at improving the user experience, but it really seems like a way to mislead people to click on more ads.

In the early days of Google, the search results page was just a list of ten blue links with a separate block of ads at the top. Over time, Google has added additional account-based elements to the results page, often based on browsing history or email content. All in all, Google has made the advertisements less and less distinctive and the latest update makes them look almost exactly like organic search results.

The update, which was introduced on mobile devices last year, is now also available live on desktop browsers. The only thing that distinguishes the ads at the top of the list from the results is a small, black, “Ad” label. It is in the same place as the favicon for organic results, which makes them visually very similar.

Prior to this update, ads contained a green ‘Ad’ badge that did not match visual elements in actual search results. Before that, the badge was yellow, and before that it was larger. In 2013 and earlier, all ads on result pages were in a shaded box that was marked as sponsored. The tweet below shows an example of old Google ad styles.

Google says that by adding favicons to search results, the branding of a website becomes more visible. It has spent a lot of time justifying that design change when the user interface came to mobile last year, but Google barely mentioned the ad changes. The change is noticeable on mobile, but even more so on desktop browsers where advertisements merge even better in the results list.

The ads are still clearly labeled, as long as you pay attention to where you click. As such, Google probably does not violate FTC regulations. However, Google earns the most money with advertisements. It would not be surprising if Google “happens to” also have a higher clickthrough rate on ads after this change.

