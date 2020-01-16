The new Genesis GV80 is boldly targeting Lexus from 2008

Photos: creation

The 2021 Genesis GV80 was presented yesterday as the fourth model of the first real luxury brand and the first SUV. That means they’ll sell more of it than anything else. But why did Genesis copy Lexus’ strange handwriting input system?

Let’s take a look at the center console of the new GV80:

Wow, three different rotating input systems. What could they all do? Well, when we zoom in, the smaller one at the bottom controls the driving modes and off-road settings, the larger one at the bottom left controls the transmission and the upper right is actually a handwriting recognition controller for the infotainment system. It is the last one I have a big problem with.

To use it, take one finger and draw one letter at a time to spell your input, like an address for the navigation system. A drop-down menu with auto-fill options prevents you from misprints the letter “A” for the fourth time, while avoiding the potholes of crumbling American infrastructure as you write. “Write.”

Do you know what I don’t want to do while driving? I don’t want to write. With my hand. Just my right hand. What about lefties? Have you ever tried to paint a blindfolded address? Have you ever tried your non-dominant (submissive?) Hand? No! Nobody has. It is an extremely unnatural and unusual method of communication. The only people who should be good at it are note takers, and note takers type everything these days!

Of course there are layoffs. The GV80’s 14.5-inch center display is also a touchscreen, and although the press release doesn’t mention it, the beautiful “two-spoke” steering wheel in the photos also includes a voice control button. The appearance of the ring around the touch area also looks as if it could also be a selection wheel, although I had to ask.

Why didn’t Genesis choose something more conventional at this point in vehicle design, such as a rotary knob, directional buttons, a joystick, or just the touchscreen? Well, we should see why Lexus justified the technology, since Genesis is just ripping it off.

Back in 2008, Lexus introduced its own “Remote Touch” trackpad interface. This was the first mainstream automaker to do this. Acura followed, and now Genesis, ten years later. At that time, the Lexus supplier claimed that its development tests had proven that the letter-writing controller was actually fine. From Edmunds:

Denso developed a prototype called Remote Touch Interface (RTI) and Toyota then tested it on consumers.

Apparently, RTI no longer required physical or mental effort compared to a touchscreen. The RTI layout provided a screen with better visibility and it was physically more convenient for users to operate the mouse-like controller than the screen, and the touchscreen was more difficult to use when the vehicle was moving.

Another advantage of not relying on just a touchscreen was the ability to position the screen almost anywhere Lexus designers wanted, as they didn’t have to be so concerned about positioning it within the driver’s reach.

The Lexus system used the trackpad as well as the trackpad of a laptop, so you can navigate the screen with a cursor. I like this function. Lots of people use laptops these days, so a lot of people can learn this pretty quickly. However, there is still the problem that you need to look away from the road to track a cursor on a screen. That’s just bad.

And not many people write sentences by spelling out letter for letter with their fingertips. The people who do this are all under 10 years old. I used the Lexus system, at least until I forgot it and connected my iPhone to use CarPlay. It’s just not the best way to write things.

We already liked the trackpad system in 2010, but admitted that it was a problem for the passenger. In retrospect, I’m not sure if technology is by far the best option if you have the opportunity to completely redesign your design.

It’s a fair assumption that Genesis wanted freedom of design not just to rely on a touchscreen, and it’s probably also fair for product planners to believe that a trackpad stands out a little more than a BMW knob – after all, whoever is careful to Lexus now?

Jalopnik has contacted Genesis for more information on its touch system and will be updated as we receive more information.

Part of Genesis’ promise, however, is the hopefully innovative way to start a car company from scratch (although I am aware that connecting to two major global automakers is not necessarily considered to be a “scratch”. In fact, it only hurts Genesis’ case here).

Writing with your finger is not innovative. The lack of consideration for passengers and left-handers is not innovative. Copying Lexus from 2008 is not innovative.

And now Genesis must have finger letters until there is at least one update in the middle of the cycle. Will it be controversial? Just as much as the Lexus system, which is a hit or miss with owners and reviewers. But was it the best choice? I should probably try it first, but my guess is no.