The new Formula E car looks like it comes directly from science fiction

Last week’s Formula E teased next season’s aerodynamic updates for the Spark SRT05e chassis, also known as the “Gen 2 Evo” design. Tuesday morning we finally took a look at the updated design and everything it involves. There are a few movements here that make the Formula E design a little less spaceship than it is today, while the car is a little less robust to discourage drivers from playing bumper cars at the E-Prix.

First, the updated design has opened the wheels again, making the Formula E a true open wheel series again. The protected wheels have led drivers to be more willing to have wheel-to-wheel contact with other drivers and there is very little repercussion. This new design will make that low percentage movement a bit more difficult.

Both the front and rear wings have been updated with a distinctive wrap curve. The wing end plates on the front are of course no longer connected to the side pod with a wheel jacket. Presumably this will make it easier for them to be damaged or scammed. At the rear there is a similar change, because the rear wing no longer connects to a center support, which gives the rear of the Gen 2 Evo a bit of a Ferrari FXX-K look.

The other major change here is the new shark fin sprouting from the rear of the driver’s hoop. He first appeared on Le Mans cars before adapting to Formula 1 and trickled through to almost every race series, as the shark fin would increase the stability of a car through a turn and keep it in a turn. Certainly, this design has both effects in Formula E.

I hope the new car is even faster than the one until the end of the 2019-20 season. Gen 2 Evo will make its E-Prix debut at the end of the calendar year 2020.

And as a reminder: this is where the current car looks.

