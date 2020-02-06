The new features of the Honda Civic Type R for 2020 explained

Photo: Honda

The Honda Civic Type R is a fan of driving, because it is fast and a lot of fun to drive. This generation of the car gets its first real revisions for the model year 2020, so let’s break down what has been announced and analyze what is important.

Honda ran the brand new color of the car, Boost Blue, for the 2020 CTR on the floor of the Chicago Auto Show today. You may have seen this at the Tokyo Auto Salon a few weeks ago, but I didn’t, so I’m working on it now! I would have preferred Phoenix Yellow (why the hell can’t you buy this car in Phoenix Yellow!?) But blue is nice too.

Anyway, this marks the debut of the revised car here in the US from A.

Photo: Honda

Regarding technical updates, let’s see what we can interpret from the Honda press release:

New two-piece brake rotors and brake pads are designed to reduce blurring and improve high-speed braking speed …

Well, that’s pretty clear. In this context, fade refers to weakening of the brakes when they warm up when you repeatedly stamp them. In a modern car you will only feel that if you put an end to it. But still, it can be a good upgrade for track people. Braking efficiency generally refers to braking force as a percentage of the total weight of the vehicle, so improvement should essentially be translated into a stronger stop-pedal response.

… while the suspension of the suspension for 2020 is equipped with updated dampers for improved driving comfort, stiffer rear buses for a better grip and revisions of the front suspension and steering for an even better steering feel.

“Improved driving comfort” is a bit vague, but it sounds like Honda has spent some time figuring out where it could make the car softer to reduce the sensation felt by the passengers and where it could make the car stiffer so that it would be better to turn . Adding stiffer busses makes a car essentially less wiggly, which, as the release suggests, should keep the car more planted and provide better grip.

In addition, the grille has been redesigned to allow better engine cooling under high demand.

I was not aware of Type R overheating problems, but maybe those of you who visit CTR forums often will have more insight. (If so, give a note!) I suspect that Honda wanted to restyle the facia a bit and call it an improvement in performance, because why not?

Inside, the 2020 Civic Type R will feature additional refinement with a new Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and a new shifter with a restyled button and shorter shift strokes.

Who doesn’t love Alcantara? A lot of people, but it looks damn good and I bet this new wheel is fun to pack. At least, until you get drive-thru finger fat over it.

Every 2020 Civic Type R will be equipped with the Honda Sensing range of safety and driver supporting technologies, making the Honda Sensing suite standard on all Civic models and trims when the 2020 Type R goes on sale.

I have been quite impressed with Honda’s collision avoidance sensors, but it is hard to argue against more safety tools, especially if they do not add much weight.

New for 2020 is Active Sound Control, which changes the interior sound in consultation with the chosen driving mode.

So, yes, the CTR will now pass synthesized engine noise through the cabin. Personally, I don’t really care, but I’m sure some will be offended.

Photo: Honda

It will be very difficult to tell a 2020 Type R from a 2017-2019, but look for car spotters looking for the small, small body-colored winglets in the fake mesh grid cheeks (face and ass) to see if the CTR you sees is a new one. Or find the fuzzy steering wheel.

.