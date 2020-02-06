The new feature of Instagram shows users who appear most often in your feed

If your Instagram feed tends to feel the same people over and over – there is a good reason for that. The app shows some accounts really more often than others.

The photo sharing app has introduced a new feature that allows you to see which of your followers are “the most displayed in the feed” and with whom “the least interaction is.” The new feature, which is now being rolled out, appears when you look at your “next” list in your profile.

The update is Instagram’s latest attempt to pull back the curtain a bit about how the feed works. Instagram users were famously unhappy when the app switched from a chronological feed to an algorithmic feed in 2016. That change has since been the source of many memes and conspiracy theories.

Just to be clear: Instagram has repeatedly said that it does not “hide” certain messages or “shadow prohibition” accounts. And if you browse your feed enough, the app will show you every message from every person you follow. But messages from certain accounts tend to score higher and you can now see exactly whose messages you see the most.

Although the latest update takes away part of the mystery of how the Instagram algorithm works, you really can’t do anything about it. When you view the new categories, there is no way to move someone from the “least interaction with in feed” to “most displayed in feed”. So, if you are not satisfied with how your list is being dropped, it’s best to use the Mute or Unfollow apps feature. Or you can always try to communicate more with messages from the people you actually want to see.

