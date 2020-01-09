The new Dynamics 365 Commerce app from Microsoft is available from 3 February

Loading...

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft will discuss its Dynamics 365 retail offers next week at the National Retail Federation (NRF) show in New York City. It will also announce availability dates, plus some new fraud protection features in combination with the event.

Microsoft’s new Dynamics 365 Commerce app, announced by the company last September, will generally be available on February 3. Dynamics 365 Commerce – which replaces the current Dynamics 365 Retail app from Microsoft – offers a uniform back office, e-commerce, experience in stores, call centers and emerging channels.

“Existing Dynamics 365 Retail customers will automatically switch to Dynamics 365 Commerce as soon as it becomes generally available,” said a company spokesperson when I asked about transition plans. “Customers who want to retain existing Dynamics 365 Retail functionality will not see any price change. Customers will have the option to opt for the new e-commerce add-on capabilities at additional costs. We will share more of those price details as we get closer come to GA, “said the spokesperson in response to a question about prices.

There were rumors that Microsoft may be working on an e-commerce webbuilder platform similar to Shopify. So far, Microsoft has not launched such a product / service.

Microsoft also announces that it is adding two new features to its Dynamics 365 anti-fraud offer: loss prevention and account protection. Both are available for public preview from 11 January. Accoutn Protection is designed to help retailers identify patterns related to e-commerce activities while creating an account or attempting to hijack. Loss Prevention is intended to provide insight into returns and discount fraud.

Microsoft still does not announce a date on which the new Dynamics 365 ConnectedStore app will receive a public preview, except “later this calendar year”. Also announced last September, Dynamics 365 ConnectedStore, currently in private preview, will combine “AI-driven insights” and IoT-connected cameras and sensors to provide retailers with real-time observation data to help improve store performance.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will hold the NRF opening speech on Sunday, where he is scheduled to discuss “how technology is transforming retail and how to deliver a superior customer experience,” Microsoft said.