The new Duo Nova is almost 50% off

By Leah Stodart 2020-01-16

After a big kick-off party in October 2019 with innovations like new pressure cookers, new toasters and a new air frying lid, the instant pot news has been quiet lately.

The offerings for the herd were also slow – apart from Black Friday, of course. To no surprise, the classic instant pot duo was one of the lowest prices ever and one of the top 20 best sellers of Black Friday 2019. This is only to be expected at this point.

This week we found a few hidden gem deals for one of these new instant pot models, as well as other devices like a blender and oval hob. If one of the resolutions for Valentine’s Day was to learn to cook or expand the menu to healthier dishes, an instant pot could open up options for new recipes and kitchens that may have been painful before. Cooking together is also a more romantic evening than a visit to a claustrophobic restaurant.

Adding “nova” to the end of the most famous instant pot can really scare people away. With this upgrade, however, all important functions of the old duo were taken into account (e.g. a clear display and seven functions for $ 50). An intelligent steam release valve has also been added, which closes automatically when the lid is closed. The screen also has a blue glow like its more expensive counterparts and has a progress indicator.

The craziest part? It is offered for only $ 5 more than the duo’s regular Black Friday price and is $ 9 cheaper than his own Black Friday price. Usually $ 99.95, you can save $ 44 and get it for $ 55.99. (Amazon is far too modest and lists the suggested retail price at $ 59.95. However, if you go to the Instant Pot official website, you will find that the 6-quart duo Nova is actually $ 99.95 costs.)

Mixers that can process both warm and cold foods with preprogrammed steps for different textures are usually expensive. (* Cough Vitamix cough *) The Ace Plus mixer from Instant Pot takes care of all areas of the mixed spectrum for less than $ 130: from smoothies and nut milk to smooth or pasta-rich soups, the Ace Plus has a button for it. If your recipe is meat, it can be cooked directly in the blender.

Usually $ 149.99, you can save $ 26.74 and get it for $ 123.25. The older model, the regular Instant Pot Ace 60, is over 50% cheaper at Walmart – for $ 44.96.

Amazon and Walmart are usually the retailers who have the edge in instant pot deals. The fact that Kohl’s has such a competitive price is the real meaning of a “hidden gem deal”. The 11-in-1 Aura Pro offers the same classic functions as preparing, steaming and roasting yogurt as its siblings, but has functions such as baking, sous vide and a multi-grain mode. Its rectangular shape makes it ideal for casseroles and longer roasts that cannot lie flat in a tall, cylindrical instant pot.

Usually $ 159.99, you can save $ 32 using code FROST at checkout and get it for $ 127.99.

