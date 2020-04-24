The new “Deadspin” fills the # 26 spot, saying Miami took D’Andre Swift

G / O Media’s attempts to revive the body of “Deadspin” (the place where it was actually killed when its writers resigned in protest in October over the deputy editor-in-chief Barry Petchesky) have removed much criticism, but they have saw what was humiliating. time in the NFL’s first race filed on Thursday after an online Twitter feed made a serious mistake in reporting. The Houston Texans are averaging 26 points and traded to the Miami Dolphins, but Miami sent him to the Green Bay Packers, who selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Wouldn’t you know that from Twitter’s “Deadspin” subtitle, though, as (as seen above), they tweeted that the 26th recognizes Miami’s choice of Georgia as running back D’Andre Swift (who wasn’t selected in the first episode and all that). They are next to “Damn Packers”:

Choosing # 26, the D’Andre Swift was drafted by the Miami Dolphins

– Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 24, 2020

Seekers of Destruction.

– Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 24, 2020

What’s more silly there is that the dead of the dead and the dead (which saw an amazing entry, especially considering that these zombie Twitter accounts have 995,000 followers) are grateful for it giving it away to the Deadspin site on the actual site) has missed some receptions, such as # 19 (Damon Arnett of Ohio State vs. the Raiders) and # 25 (Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk to the 49ers). Here is a post they posted on the following:

Choosing # 18, the Miami Dolphins released offensive tackle Austin Jackson

– Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 24, 2020

Choosing # 20, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted K’Lavon Chaisson

– Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 24, 2020

Choosing # 24, the New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz

– Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 24, 2020

Choosing # 26, the D’Andre Swift was drafted by the Miami Dolphins

– Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 24, 2020

But hey, at least getting the wrong thing (as they did in Swift here) worked much better for “Deadspin” and more credibility than tweeting (with no school or location information. most of the time) after they are done. So they have to think about that.