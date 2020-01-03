The new class will feature the "Gifts of Judaism for the World"

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Most of the courses taught at the Rohr Jewish Life Institute are based on Jewish teachings and are aimed at a Jewish audience.

A new course that begins at the end of January could be interesting for people of all religious backgrounds.

Starting with the first class on Monday, January 27, Rabbi Benny Zippel of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah, the instructor of the local institute, will begin teaching a six-week course entitled "Gifts of Judaism for the World."

"I think the next course (Jewish Life Institute) would be very important for the general population, beyond the Jewish community, especially at times like these where fundamental values ​​are being eroded and overlooked by many," he said. Rabbi Zippel. “This class is aimed at anyone who wishes to know and take advantage of fundamental Jewish principles and apply them to daily practical life. The greatest benefit will be to have the opportunity to take advantage of ideas that have been explored by the Torah, that have been taught by the Torah, which are over 3,000 years old, and learn how to apply them in 2020. "

The course lasts six weeks with classes on Mondays at the Chabad Lubavitch synagogue in Utah from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The class has a $ 109 fee, which includes a textbook. Those who register before January 15 receive only a $ 10 discount. People can register for the class online at myjli.com.

"The gifts of Judaism for the world" explores the tensions between social and individual responsibility, the implications of monotheism, the sacredness of human life, the meaning of social equality, how the observance of the Sabbath laid the groundwork for the end of Modern week and the foundations of our morality, Rabbi Zippel said.

"Understanding the historical contribution of Judaism gives us a deeper appreciation of its continued relevance and a better understanding of how the moral and ethical institutions that we take for granted," he said.

For more information about the class, call (801) 467-7777 or visit www.myJLI.com.