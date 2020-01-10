The new CEO of LG will not give up the smartphone market and promises profitability by 2021

Loading...

The latest smartphone from LG, the LG V50. It looks boring here, but … LG

You can clap on LG “DualScreen” case and add a second screen! LG

With two screens, you can have a keyboard on a second screen … LG

… or an arcade stick … LG

… or a steering wheel. LG

The case can be opened or closed. LG

Here is the back of the LG V50. Note that there should be pogo pins under the LG logo, but they are not present in this render. LG

The previous rendering was the international version. Here it is in full sprint paint. LG

LG is still clinging to its dying smartphone business. The company’s new CEO, Kwon Bong-seok (who was appointed just last month!) Promised a return to profitability for LG’s mobile division by 2021.

“LG Electronics’ mobile business will be profitable by 2021,” Kwon told the Korea Times. “I can say that we can do it if LG Electronics expands its range of mobile phones and keeps releasing new products that come with some impressive factors to delight consumers.”

Kwon didn’t share many details about how he plans to revive LG’s smartphone business, which has lost money in about 14 consecutive quarters. When asked by the Korea Times, the site said Kwon “only confirmed LG Electronics’ plan to expand the phone offering.” LG sold 19 phone models in 2019 and 2018, according to the GSM Arena database. The last time LG Mobile reliably made a profit in 2014, the company produced 44 phone models – is this a correlation or a causal link?

The high end of the smartphone market is considered the most profitable, and LG has had serious problems in this area over the years. LG seems to follow the same pattern every year: a call for earnings announces that the company is disappointed with the current sales of its flagship smartphone, and next year a new flagship smartphone will be launched, the previous, poorly sold phone is very similar. The LG G6, G7 and G8 – LG’s flagship smartphones from 2017, 2018 and 2019 – all have a lot of DNA in common and only offer gentle upgrades from one version to another. If this phone style doesn’t sell well, you want to start something really new, right? This way of thinking has not yet clicked at LG.

LG has always tried to stand out from its Korean home competitor Samsung. Both offer expensive high-end Android phones with heavy operating system interfaces and few operating system updates. LG has developed the same phone style as Samsung, but Samsung has a better supply chain and a marketing budget that is above the GDP of many countries. Why should you buy a cell phone from LG when you can get the same from the market leader?

LG’s reputation has also grown over the years with class action lawsuits that have caused its phones to suddenly die due to faulty parts and workmanship. The company settled and paid out money to some customers. LG’s “boot loop” problems, where a phone is constantly reset and the booting never ends, have spawned memes and even a Wikipedia page of their own.

If LG’s smartphone business were stopped, it would certainly not be the first company to leave the smartphone market. The number of players in the industry is legendary. Numerous companies – some of which were old industry giants – are unable to gain a foothold in the modern market. HTC built some of the first Android devices, but the company couldn’t keep up with Samsung and basically left the smartphone market after selling a large part of its smartphone activities to Google. You could say the same about Motorola, which was on the Android boat early on with devices like the Moto Droid, but couldn’t keep up with the masses of other manufacturers. The company was sold to Google and then to Lenovo. Sony Mobile isn’t dead yet, but the division is in the same boat as LG, with a cell phone business that has been a disaster for years (did you remember that Sony makes smartphones?).

All of the old OS developers are dead too. Blackberry took six years to find an answer to iOS and Android, the Blackberry 10 operating system, and ended after BB10 and a later Android-based phone failed to gain a foothold in the market Blackberry’s smartphone business and licensed the brand to TCL. Speaking of TCL, the company also owns the body of Palm, which tried to live in the modern world with WebOS, an operating system that is way ahead of its time. Palm ran out of money shortly after launching its first WebOS phone, it was bought by HP and later sold to TCL, where “Palm” lives on as a zombie brand. Nokia was also unable to adapt to the modern smartphone world, which is why the cell phone division was bought by Microsoft and died with Windows Phone. Nokia hardware was rightly revived under HMD, a Finnish company made up of old Nokia employees. And yes, we cannot forget Microsoft. RIP Windows Phone.

LG’s next big smartphone, the LG G9, is expected to be launched at the Mobile World Congress next month. There have been some leaks on the device and so far it seems to have more of the same “me too” design that we have seen in previous years. Good luck, LG. Hopefully you won’t end up in the next Deathwatch article.

Listing picture by LG