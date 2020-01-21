The New Carlisle couple transforms grief into an organization that helps local fathers and families

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. – New Carlisle’s mother, Samantha Cartwright, packs one item into colorful bags to pack sanitary and comfort items.

“The concept is like a travel bag,” said Samantha Cartwright.

As she places each item, she remembers August 18, 2019.

“It was very difficult,” said Samantha. “He was our first child.”

It’s the day she and her husband Cliff go to a local hospital because they believe Samantha, who was eight months pregnant at the time, will go into labor early.

They packed a travel bag for Samantha, but none for Cliff.

“We were excited and it was the thought that” Ok, I’ll get my bag and when he’s here you can come home and take a shower and get your clothes, “said Samantha.

The enthusiasm for her son Mavrick soon turned into sadness.

“We lost our son,” said Samantha. “He was stillborn.”

The couple wanted to go home with a broken heart, but had to stay in the hospital for three days.

“He had nothing,” said Samantha. “Had no toothbrush, no deodorant.”

Samantha says that most of the attention during that time was on her and left Cliff to take care of herself.

“He felt forgotten,” said Samantha.

That’s why the couple now starts MAC Pack.

“Stillbirth and child loss are not addressed often,” said Samantha. “It’s kind of a taboo that people can’t talk about and it happens, so we wanted to show our support and let people know that it’s okay to talk about it.”

It is a state registered organization that offers care packages for Michiana fathers who are pregnant or have children.

The idea started shortly after Mavrick’s death. The couple hopes the organization will soon reach 501c3 nonprofit status and team up with local hospitals to distribute the packages.

“We never thought this would have happened to us,” said Samantha.

They believe that one MAC Pack after another Michiana fathers lets them know that someone is looking after them and gives their son Mavrick a purpose.

“We take something tragic and let his memory live that he lives from what we do,” said Samantha. “Even though he wasn’t here, laughing and crying and playing, he was still here. He was still separate from us and will never be forgotten.”

The Cartwrights say while waiting to partner with local hospitals, families who want a MAC Pack can request it on their Facebook page.

They are also looking for people to donate items such as toiletries, snacks, drinks, stress relievers, gift cards to local restaurants, and travel bags. Donations of money are also accepted.

To register or donate, click here.