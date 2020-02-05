The new “CarKey” function in iOS 13.4 Beta offers integrated support for unlocking, driving and sharing NFC car keys

Apple today released the first beta version of iOS 13.4 for developers. Now 9to5Mac has found evidence of a new function that allows the iPhone to be used as a car key, among other things.

iOS 13.4 contains references to a “CarKey” API with which the iPhone and also the Apple Watch can be used to unlock, lock and start the vehicle. According to the system’s internal files, users can use CarKey in NFC-compatible vehicles because they only need to hold the device near the vehicle to use it as a key.

Authentication with Face ID is not required, similar to Express Transit Cards. This also means that the function also works with an iPhone or Apple Watch without a battery.

“To use CarKey, hold your iPhone or Apple Watch in front of the reader. It will work automatically without the need for facial recognition. You can change the express mode settings in Wallet. “

The pairing process is carried out via the wallet app. The car manufacturer’s app must then be installed for the setup to continue. Users should place the iPhone on the NFC reader in the car during the first process. CarKey is then available in the Wallet app. After that, the key can simply be added to the Apple Watch.

We update this article …

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQw4zbhDIco [/ embed]