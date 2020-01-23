The new camouflage of the Fiat Strada 2020 pickup pays tribute to the Tesla cyber-truck

Fiat continues to test its subcompact monohull pickup for South America in the frozen landscape of northern Europe, but there is an interesting change in camouflage from the previous sighting.

While older prototypes looked like vans due to camouflage, they now look like Tesla mini-trucks. In fact, the provisional roof line suddenly drops from the rear edge of the cabin’s rear to the top of the tailgate to cover the bed.

It’s probably a coincidence (unless the FCA trolls), but the new look of Fiat’s subcompact pickup truck prototype clearly emulates that of the Tesla Cybertruck. Little has changed since last winter.

The prototype is still very disguised, although there is a little less camouflage in the back. This allows us to see (part of) the tail lights, which appear to be in the final production form. Reports from Brazil claim that the subcompact pickup actually uses the name Strada instead of the previously reported Mobi pickup. If accurate, this makes the new model a successor to the old Palio pickup.

Although it seems to be larger than the Strada (especially the loading area), it will not grow too much to avoid getting too close to the Toro. The small pickup should borrow design clues from the Fiat Mobi city car, the Argo subcompact tailgate and even the Toro compact pickup.

Under the sheet metal, the new Strada will probably use a new platform that will combine the small MP1 architecture of Argo but with a longer wheelbase and components specially designed for it. Expect it to ship a 1.3 liter 100 HP Firefly engine (101 PS), with a turbocharged version possibly offered as an option. The base models will have a manual transmission while the others will have an available automatic transmission.

The all-new Fiat Strada is expected to launch in South America later this year.

Photo credits: CarPix & S. Baldauf / SB-Medien for Carscoops