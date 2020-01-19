The new C8 Corvette Z06 would feature an imposing rear wing

The long-awaited Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z06 is coming and although we don’t know exactly when it will arrive, details of the car have started to surface in recent months.

Citing sources allegedly close to the Z06 project, GM Authority says the new car will be a track-oriented animal with an even larger rear spoiler than the C7 ZR1. This wing could be similar to that of the C8.R race car, even if it claims that it will have two central uprights.

Details of the powertrain on the new Corvette Z06 remain unconfirmed, but it is claimed that Chevrolet will not make it supercharged unlike the previous generation Z06. Instead, the car should receive the road version of the naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 engine from the C8.R, which comes with a flat crank. It is believed that about 600 hp is on the cards, a healthy upgrade of 110 hp compared to the Corvette Stingray and 50 hp down on the C6 Z06.

It is understood that after the launch of the new Z06, at least two Corvette hybrid variants will hit the market. One of them should be dubbed the Corvette E-Ray while the other could be the long-rumored Corvette Zora with all-wheel drive, a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and a hybrid system for over 1,000 horsepower.

It remains to be seen when the first new variants of the mid-engine Corvette launch, but when they do, expect the automotive world to go crazy for them.