The new building of the Architects Association Nurse

While this interpretation can be read from afar, the facade on the ground and first floors of the original building that is part of this project included an art deco shop front from the late 1920s (which now frames the new ANMF café) and a Victorian facade over it.

The atrium in the Australian Nursing & Midwifery Federation office.

“The deep revelations of the arched Victorian windows also set the direction for the design,” says Crone, referring to the angular, folded steel shutters that can be seen both inside and out.

“It was about getting a sense of order and efficiency in the program,” says Crone, whose task was extensive: a research facility, lecture halls, classrooms and learning centers that take the professional development of the industry into account in all phases of life.

Crone Architects were also guided by the growth of a tree and the organic nature in which it matures over time.

You can feel the subdued light from the canopy above, for example near the floor.

At the Australian Nursing & Midwifery Federation office.

As a result, the range of materials is quite dark and atmospheric. Concrete floors and perforated wooden walls line the main auditorium near the floor and extend to the mezzanine.

Crone compares the white lacquered, perforated steel staircase to gauze, a material that is used regularly in hospitals.

“It’s like unpacking a bandage with a certain softness,” says Crone, who also wanted to develop a feeling of arrival.

With around 85,000 members, the goal was not only to capture an architectural language that appealed to the audience of the ANMF, but above all to offer a high level of comfort in connection with the most modern facilities.

On the second level, there are, for example, simulated hospital wards, including cameras, which can be used to relay events to lecture halls and classrooms.

Other areas, such as the student hubs, offer kitchens, armchairs, and even bean bags for those who prefer less formal, spontaneous meetings.

From the beginning, the decision was made to create a community within the new headquarters.

While there are tea stations on several levels, on the seventh level there is a main kitchen and a lounge area with a spacious outdoor terrace with a built-in bench and grill.

“It is important to create a coherent workplace culture that people like to come to, be it for a few hours or every day,” says Crone.

If you switch to the higher levels, the range of materials is brightened up with natural woods and increased light.

Although nursing staff and health professionals are used to treading lightly in a building, the focus was on the acoustical noise reduction in the design.

The walls and ceilings of the birch layer serve, for example, for acoustic control and at the same time reduce the sound of those who use the ground floor, which serves as an alley for access to O’Connell Street directly behind.

“There is a feeling of walking through one of Melbourne’s alleys on the ground floor while a quieter sound is heard upstairs,” says Crone.

For the ANMF, which has literally moved out of a smaller building directly on the other side of Elizabeth Street, the move to larger premises is long-term.

Three of the levels are currently rented to a university, but the intention is to expand them without having to move again.

“We have made every effort to ensure that this location is suitable for the time being and also in the long term, so that the different rooms can be reconfigured when the needs change,” added Crone, pointing out the many usable walls that separate the study rooms.

