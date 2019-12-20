The New Brunswick Prime Minister says he will wait until March to set the date for the next election – New Brunswick

Loading...

New Brunswick Prime Minister Blaine Higgs says he will wait until March before setting the date for two provincial by-elections.

After the death of the progressive conservative Greg Thompson and the resignation of the liberal Brian Gallant, vacancies are available in the rides of St. Croix and Shediac Bay-Dieppe.

There has been speculation from opposition parties that Tory's minority government could vote for a general election rather than the by-election, but Higgs says he will request a vote in the two votes.

He says the preselections will be set for the same date.

In the meantime, after saying for weeks that he would wait until the next provincial election, liberal leader Kevin Vickers said recently that he would run in Shediac Bay-Dieppe when the by-election is due.

Vickers was hailed as a liberal leader in April.

