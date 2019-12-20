The New Brunswick government narrowly passes nursing home laws – New Brunswick

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 20, 2019 at 1:29 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The New Brunswick government has narrowly passed legislative changes to limit the number of nursing home workers who can go on strike.

The amendments to the law on basic care in nursing homes were adopted on Friday with 24-22 votes when the three members of the People's Party sided with the progressive conservatives of the minority.

READ MORE: N.B. Election averted as the amended nursing home law goes through the meeting of the marathon committee

Nursing home workers and their supporters sang and rushed during the vote in the legislature's public bleachers and were released by the spokesman.

They expressed their dissatisfaction externally, and a union leader said the wording of the law was identical to contesting laws before the Ontario and Nova Scotia courts.

The story continues under the advertisement

A similar challenge could be launched in New Brunswick, according to CUPE New Brunswick President Brien Watson.

1:54

N.B. announces changes to medic classification

N.B. announces changes to medic classification

Nursing home employees have not had a new contract since 2016 and it will take years for new contracts to be concluded due to changes in the law.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,