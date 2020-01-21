The new BMW 4 Series Convertible presents production headlights with the style DNA of the 8 series

The new generation of the second generation BMW 4 Series Convertible was once again spied on by our man with the telephoto lens being tested in Europe.

As a challenger to the open-top versions of the Audi A5 and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the 2021 BMW 4 Series Soft Top Cabriolet will seek to attract buyers with a more elegant style based on the latest series 8.

Related: The 2020 BMW 4 Series Cabriolet Gives Us Our First Topless Look

The prototype shown here has production lamps on both ends, with LED technology, which was inspired by its big brother mentioned above. The design of the Russian doll is not as obvious beyond the head and the rear lights, but another feature that will distinguish it from its predecessor is the grille. The heavy camouflage and the plastic coating on the front mask its size well, but if there is one thing that is certain, it will be much more important.

It’s hard to say the model, but the front bumper is slightly different from another prototype that we recently saw resting on the back of a trailer. The rear bumper also sports a different design, as does the diffuser with larger exhaust pipes.

Platform and powertrains

As with the 4 Series coupe, the convertible, which will abandon the foldable rigid roof of the current model in favor of a lighter and space-saving fabric solution, rolls on a modified version of the last CLAR with high aluminum intensity of the last series 3. platform architecture. The coupe and cabrio will have wider tracks and lower and wider bodywork than the 3 Series sedan, which will benefit both their position and handling.

The engine lineup will largely mirror that of the more recent 3er offering a variety of 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo engines, including the 420i, 430i and M440i xDrive gasoline models and engines 420d and 430d diesel for North America outside markets. In the U.S. and Canada, we will likely only get the four-cylinder 430i and six-cylinder M440i xDrive.

While the test phase is about to be completed, we would not be surprised if BMW decides to present it in the first half of the year and then display it so that the public can see it during a large car show. The regular models will be revealed first, while the M4, which exceeds the range, will follow, probably just before the end of 2020 or at the beginning of next year.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pics…

Photo credits: CarPix for CarScoops