The new Bluetooth standard copies the best features from Apple, Qualcomm's proprietary technology

Loading...

Enlarge / Google’s Pixel Buds are real wireless earbuds that use Bluetooth.

Ars at CES 2020

View more stories

Bluetooth SIG, the industry group that maintains the standard for wireless Bluetooth communication used in numerous devices, announced a major update to the standard called Bluetooth LE Audio this week.

Bluetooth SIG introduced Bluetooth LE, with a focus on energy efficiency. However, improvements for low bandwidth devices were highlighted. Even though audio is one of the most common uses of Bluetooth, there can still be frustrating bottlenecks and pitfalls. Bluetooth LE Audio offers improvements that are specifically aimed at audio devices.

However, the previous audio solution doesn’t work anywhere. Companies that manufacture Bluetooth audio devices can choose between the old and the new technology based on their goals.

The main improvement is probably the support of the Low Complexity Communication Codec (LC3). Currently, many of the millions of Bluetooth audio devices use the SBC codec (although some also use Qualcomm’s AptX). However, LC3 promises higher audio quality at lower bit rates and lower power consumption than SBC.

The Bluetooth SIG claims that LC3 can compress 1.5 Mbit / s and 48 KHz audio streams to 192 Kbit / s, while SBC would achieve this at 345 Kbit / s. The group also says users preferred LC3 over SBC in blind tests, even if the LC3 bit rate was significantly lower.

While some audiophiles appreciate an improvement in audio quality, the actual pitch is in battery life. Since LC3 can achieve a similar quality at lower bit rates, streaming Bluetooth audio with this codec will reduce the battery life of your device.

Multi-stream and broadcast audio

Improved battery life and audio quality over LC3 are the main features, but there are also some other notable improvements. One of them makes standard an important improvement that Apple has achieved with proprietary technology in its AirPods and similar headphones.

Bluetooth LE Audio supports multi-stream audio, which means that Bluetooth devices can send audio to several wireless receivers at the same time.

Typically, the left and right units in real wireless earbuds cannot connect to the audio source device at the same time. Rather, you connect to the source and then pass the audio on to the other. With new support for multi-stream audio, source devices can transmit audio to the left and right earbuds at the same time, reducing latency and increasing the quality of stereo audio on some devices.

LE Audio will also include a broadcast audio function. In this way, a device can send its sound to any number of receiver devices. There will be potential public uses – such as a theater where everyone has headphones – as well as private ones: users can create closed audio feeds that are protected by a passcode.

The specifications will be released in the first half of 2020, but the devices will be available at a later date. We don’t know exactly when, but we’re not surprised if it takes at least 2021 before Consumer Tech uses this standard and takes up a lot of space.