The new Bluetooth LE Audio standard details support for universal audio sharing, hearing aids, etc.

At CES 2020 today, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group announced a new Bluetooth standard for audio. The new standard is called LE (Low Energy) Audio and is designed to enhance the Bluetooth audio experience with features such as audio sharing, native support for hearing aids, and more.

While much of the attention has recently focused on Bluetooth 5, LE Audio is a separate standard designed only for Bluetooth audio. Bluetooth SIG explains that LE Audio uses a new high quality but low power audio codec. The new codec is designed to improve performance and reduce power consumption.

One such feature offered by the new LE Audio standard is Broadcast Audio, which is essentially universal audio sharing. This will allow one device to stream multiple audio streams to different Bluetooth devices, such as headphones and earphones. For example, an iPhone could transmit audio to three different pairs of headphones.

Apple is a member of Bluetooth SIG, but has already enabled its own audio sharing functionality for AirPod, AirPod Pro and Pro Powerbeats. The difference is that the Bluetooth LE Audio standard will create a universal system for this function, ideally extending it to more headphones and devices.

Bluetooth SIG also points out that location-based audio sharing means that places such as “airports, bars, gymnasiums, cinemas and conference centers” could offer shared Bluetooth audio features that “enhance the experience of the visitor “.

LE Audio is also focusing on adding support for Bluetooth hearing aids:

Building on its low power, high quality and multi-stream capabilities, LE Audio adds support for hearing aids. LE Audio will enable the development of Bluetooth hearing aids that bring all the benefits of Bluetooth audio to the growing number of people with hearing loss.

In addition, THE Audio allow the transmission of multiple audio streams. The Bluetooth SIG indicates that developers can use this multi-stream functionality to improve the performance of wireless headphones and really make it easier to switch between multiple paired devices.

The Bluetooth specifications that define LE Audio should be published throughout the first half of 2020, according to the Bluetooth SIG. We should know more about the features of LE Audio and the development schedule at this point.

