The new Bang & Olufsen wireless earphones have been improved in every respect

Bang & Olufsen is known as a manufacturer of fancy, well-designed hi-fi products, but the company’s latest earbuds seem to have been designed with a very pragmatic reason: fix all the weaknesses of today’s earbuds.

First, the 3rd generation B & O Beoplay E8 (the company has retained the product name since its launch in 2017) is 17 percent lighter than its predecessor and weighs just 5.8 grams each. Don’t worry, they still have the B&O logo on them.

The battery life has also been improved. The earbuds now last seven hours on one charge, and the charging case offers four additional chargers for a total of 35 hours of play. Pretty damn good considering Apple’s AirPods Pro advertised a total of 24 hours. The charging case itself is covered with leather and can be charged in two hours. It can also be charged wirelessly.

The E8 now has four microphones (as opposed to only two in the previous generation) that are said to improve the sound quality during telephone calls and to suppress ambient noise.

I can’t vouch for the sound since I haven’t tried it, but previous generations of the E8 sounded pretty good. The earphones support both ACC and aptX codecs for high audio quality and can be used with both iOS and Android devices.

B & O’s Beoplay E8 earphones are available in black and gray for $ 350.