The new Australian hero announces himself

The 22-year-old also received a wildcard for last year’s Australian Open, a match that also included five sets. He lost to American Denis Kudla in the first round.

A year later it was almost a copy. He missed a two-set-to-love lead and paused at 3-2 in the fifth. But he wouldn’t let it slip.

Born in the South African coastal city of Amanzimtoti, the number 187 in the world has never qualified among the other three Grand Slams.

Polmans’ parents, Gavin and Nicole, represented South Africa in badminton, while his younger brother Greg is also a tennis player.

He moved from Durban to Melbourne at the age of 10 and by then Gavin and Nicole had already ensured that the legionnaire’s hat was part of his tennis uniform.

It had nothing to do with the great Ivan Lendl, it was only for sun protection, but Polmans would still like to hear from him.

“Yes, definitely. I didn’t know he started it. My parents just gave it to me. I’ve been wearing it since I was eight. So it’s pretty cool that the public starts to take care of it.” he chuckled, with audible remnants of his South African accent.

“In the beginning the other players were a bit cute (because of the hat), they weren’t sure what I was doing, but now they saw me on the tour for a few years, so they kind of got used to it now.”

Polmans is a follower of Collingwood, although he doesn’t follow it closely. His favorite player is Dale Thomas and he didn’t know he was being traded with Carlton.

John Millman defeated Frenchman Ugo Humbert in four sets to enter the second round

John Millman dreams of a duel with Roger Federer in the third round after defeating Frenchman Ugo Humbert 7: 6 (7: 3), 6: 3, 1: 6, 7: 5 on Tuesday.

Millman faced Federer at a Grand Slam before – in the fourth round of the 2018 US Open – and tweaked the first set that many consider the greatest ever before the Swiss champion stamped his authority with a four-set victory.

But before Millman allows himself to look too far ahead, he has to leave the aspiring Polish star Hubert Hurkacz behind in his second round.

“Yes, look, it would be nice to have another encounter with Roger, but I have no illusions that this next match will be an absolutely difficult one. It will be really difficult,” said Millman.

“Hurkacz, I played a lot with Hubert. He is someone we will really start with – I think the families will slowly remember his name – because he is improving exponentially.

“He is one of those you will see deep in tournaments on your screens in the future.

“If I got through, I would love it – you want to play the best players in the world and you want to play in the biggest places – win or lose.

“They’re the ones people want to ask you about and tell you a few stories when you’re done with tennis.”

Australia will have at least four men in the second round after aspiring star Alexei Popyrin has benefited from Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s withdrawal.

Alexei Popyrin consoles Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after the Frenchman’s departure

Popyrin led the French in the Melbourne Arena with two sets to one when the finalist decided to back down in 2008, apparently with a leg problem.

For 20-year-old Popyrin, who played the third round at the Australian Open and the US Open last year to signal his potential, he was on his way to victory after dominating the second and third sets.

Popyrin prevailed 6: 7 (5: 7), 6: 2, 6: 1 and 0: 0 in retirement to join Polmans, Millman and Jordan Thompson in the second round.

But Popyrin didn’t want to get on as he was a childhood hero.

“It’s just a painful one,” he said in court. “Seeing him injured in retirement is just painful.”

Thompson rounded off a strong day for the Australian contingent and defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in two sets.

Though the mood flared up in the middle of the second sentence between Bublik and the umpire umpire after a terrible phone call from the linesman, Thompson could not be stopped and won 6: 4, 6: 3, 6: 2.

However, James Duckworth fell against the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene 6: 4, 6: 7 (5: 7), 6: 7 (5: 7), 6: 2, 6: 4.

