The new Apple iOS text bug can crash your iPhone with just one notification

A newly discovered bug will crash on your Apple iPhone or iPad for receiving only a text notification.

The bug occurs when a user of the iOS device receives a text string written using Sindhi characters. Sindhi is the official language of Sindh province in Pakistan and is spoken in India, as well.

This type of bug is usually referred to as a text bomb, as a malicious actor can fire it to prank, bully, or troll their targets.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, this text bomb came from a Telegram group and quickly went viral on Twitter.

The original text string included an Italian emoji flag. However, Twitter users have discovered that the bug is only caused by Sindhi characters – no Italian emoji flag required.

Text bombs are not new. There have been a number of cases over the years in which a random text string resulted in a wrong device on a mobile device.

While most text bombs are often deployed via text messages through the Messages app, this one is slightly different. Receiving any notification in this Sindhi text string, be it in the Messages app, WhatsApp, or social media notification, will cause your iPhone to crash.

The biggest problem with these types of bugs is that a user can’t do much to prevent them. Aside from completely turning off all notifications for messaging and social media apps on their device, there is little they can do.

The issue affects devices using Apple’s latest version of mobile OS, iOS 13.4.1. However, 9to5Mac points out that the bug will appear fixed in iOS 13.4.5 beta.

The problem now, however, is that iOS fixes are still in beta, which means you’ll have to wait for an official rollout.

