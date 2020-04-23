The new antibody test can help patients had COVID North | Regional | Pique newsmagazine

Lynn Valley care of elders Information Center staff 19, who has recovered from COVID will hopefully lead to the use of medical researchers to explore the more widespread the virus population.

Dr. goods Henry, the officer in the province’s health chief said Wednesday, April 22, medical information, from those who had recovered from a man in a large specific Serology tests for COVID 19 antibodies.

The former ministers of salvation, he proves that he does not love he showed, and how much of the population is now open for a man who can save people no share in it can not be, and it is possible to be infected with, not knowing they have. Pieces of information about the condition is one that is not likely to be officials before lifting looks like something from regular life B.C.

“We are working with Lynn Valley Center care and the people who have survived the infection and asking for assistance specific to this test,” said Henry.

A recent study by the commentaries of Henry, they arise from the response to the questions that came to us in the Wednesday, which is in California, which forms the previous number, it was evident how in order to show that they were already those that were infected with the man the men of the church, there were many other cases of a milder, than previously thought.

But Henry warned Wednesday that they are still problems raised by the study California red flags raised against too much faith in the results.

Among these are small sample sizes are likely to be skewed in which participants were chosen, Henry. The test is also used in the California study was not valid, the resulting high false positive rates.

And Henry to the example of Britain, which recently bought 3.5 million Serology tests, and later discovered they do not trust the results.

Before such a test is widely used in B.C. man: “If you want to know how the test works,” said Henry.

The answer is that it is likely at least 10 days, he said.

B.C. Researchers are working on part of the national partnership in test results that can then be used in the future to inform you she said.

Similarly, Henry, and health officials on Wednesday to decide is more important than any man that has recovered.

At the beginning of a pandemic, with the required two medical tests indicated recovery. Health officials are also essentially the people who are hospitalized, but more recently, especially in a long-term care facilities, as Lynn Valley that there was a need to consider when it had 10 days from the first onset of their symptoms.

Some families care home residents who have questioned.

Henry said he learned that some researchers throughout the world, and now we can shed a shed and the man does not live with 10 days, and people do not infect others.

More than 10 days “Now we know it’s likely that we will not shed the virus infect others,” he said.

For original story to read to go here.

. [TagsToTranslate] COVID-19 [T], the sea and the sky [T] State [T] news