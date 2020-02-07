The new $ 5 sale at Apple focuses on action films, Friends Complete Series on $ 80 and more

It’s Friday and that means a new batch $ 5 Movies deals on Apple. You can save at least 50% or more of the usual rate on each of our top picks, which will become an integral part of your library. There’s also a notable deal in the Friends Complete series below. Hit the jump for all the best deals from the sale this weekend.

The top 5 film offerings include:

gladiator

silence of the Lambs

Schindlers List

Chariot of Fire

american beauty

A beautiful mind

Gandhi

moonlight

headlights

Argo

Gigi

We also spotted a remarkable deal at Friends: The Complete Series for $ 80, That’s less than the usual $ 130 price, and the best thing we’ve seen since November. If friends are leaving Netflix recently, this is a great way to rate the entire cult series at a discount.

Don’t forget the big sale of film bundles on Tuesday with different collections up $ 20, There is also a large selection of $ 5 Films and this week $ 1 HD rentals.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel to get the latest videos, reviews and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAexhl6bPVQ [/ embed]

You are reading 9to5Toys – experts who search for the latest technology and lifestyle offers every day. Visit our homepage for the latest news and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Not sure where to start? Find out about the best Apple deals, our daily podcast and subscribe to our YouTube channel