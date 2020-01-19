The new 3D printed electric scooter drives you under water at a speed of up to 19 km / h

Diving into the sea is as easy as … driving a scooter. Sounds absurd, but here we are.

Another underwater electric scooter made its debut in Germany on Saturday after a light, handy electric scooter splashed into a water tank at the CES technology fair. The Amazea e-scooter from the German electronics company Jamade is based on the anatomy of the dolphins and is made from biodegradable materials.

These materials are printed by a large format 3D printer that makes up the main part of the scooter and some front parts so that about 75 percent of the materials are printed. The two 3.1 kW motors and the lithium-ion battery are unfortunately not printable. But the drive system allows the scooter to reach up to 19 km / h when underwater and almost 30 km / h when it glides on the water. The battery lasts up to an hour, depending on how hard you drive it.

The Amazea can drop up to 60 feet, so not super deep, but deeper than alone. A screen directly below your position informs you of all relevant information about your trip. The device is connected to an app so you know where the scooter is when it moves away from you.

Make a big splash.

The device looks pretty bulky compared to other underwater electric scooters with a minimalist design, and at 55 pounds (without battery) it’s a beast compared to 4 and 5 pound electric scooters. But this design, inspired by dolphins, is supposed to ensure faster movements and easy handling.

The company hasn’t shared pricing information, but if you want one, you’ll need to contact a partner seller. (The website is in German, by the way)

Splash away.