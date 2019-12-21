The Netflix series examines the "perfect storm" that brought down the NFL star

Loading...

BOSTON (AP) – More than two years after he committed suicide in his prison cell, the story of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez still fascinates, and is now returning to the small screen.

Netflix will release "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez" on January 15. The three-part documentary examines the meteoric but problematic – and violent – rise and fall of the tight end of the New England Patriots.

A preview of director Geno McDermott's film opens with the chilling audio of a collect call Hernandez made to his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins. You can hear Hernandez say: "My whole body is shaking right now." Jenkins asks: "What happened?" And Hernández replies: "You know my temper."

In July, Hernández's estate settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of two men he was acquitted of killing. Prosecutors alleged that Hernández fatally shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012 after a confrontation in a nightclub. Hernández committed suicide in prison in 2017 while serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-professional footballer Odin Lloyd.

Hernández's death came a few days after he was acquitted of most charges in the case of double murder. After his death, doctors discovered that Hernandez, 27, had advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease related to concussions and other common head injuries in the NFL.

Transcripts that the Bristol County sheriff published last year of more than 900 telephone conversations in jail that Hernandez had with family and friends showed that he expected to be released from jail and resume his football career shortly after his arrest for the murder from Lloyd. Hernandez had a five-year, $ 40 million contract with the Patriots at the time of his arrest.

McDermott and producer Terry Leonard say the latest movie will feature some of those phone calls, as well as court images and interviews with people closest to Hernandez and Lloyd. The project, they said in a statement, "examines the perfect storm of factors that lead to the trial, conviction and death of an athlete who apparently had it all."

The filmmakers and authors have had no shortage of material to work on the story of the handsome and educated athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, who stood out in high school and was an All-American at the University of Florida before his three seasons with New England and subsequent fall of grace.

A state police report on the investigation of Hernandez's death said the player wrote "John 3:16," a reference to a verse in the Bible, with ink on his forehead and blood on the wall of a cell. The verse says: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only-begotten Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but have eternal life."

There was a Bible nearby, open to John 3:16, with the verse marked by a drop of blood. And authorities said Hernandez was a member of the Bloods street gang and had been disciplined for having gang paraphernalia in prison.

Hernández's story has already inspired a documentary broadcast by Oxygen, a special "48 hours" and books by the successful author James Patterson and Hernández's defense lawyer, José Báez.