The neon romper did not protect Joselyn Cano's breasts

Joselyn Cano shared on Instagram a photo in which she poses in front of the camera with only a neon body. The fabric was so thin and without filling at the top that the breasts of the model were clearly visible.

This week, the celebrity and influencer surprised her fans by sharing a publication announcing that she was going to give around $ 5,000 in cash. The hook of her gift was a photo in which she appears to be wearing a revealing lingerie set. However, the option to participate in this famous ‘giveaway promotion’ is only valid for four days.

Previous article Jennifer Aniston gave the most amazing surprises to “Friends” fans in Hollywood. Next article It doesn’t look like her! Jennifer Lopez surprises all her fans in a portrait without Photoshop

The variety that video games offer continues to surprise him. He loves drifting OutRun and the contemplative walks of Dear Esther. Submerging himself in other worlds is an incomparable feeling for him: he understood it by playing in Shenmue for the first time.