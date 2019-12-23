The negotiation genius in the draft – The Reporter

Loading...

You can send questions for future mail bags to [email protected] or on Twitter to @wcgoldberg.

Q: Is the Warriors more likely to keep their selection if it ends up being number 1, or is it more likely to change it? – Reddit user moneygreen13; If the Warriors get a high selection but are not very excited about any of the main perspectives, would they consider changing? – Helicase21

It is clear that the Warriors are going to have a selection in the top five this summer, and the main office is doing its homework in the best perspectives, but everyone I've talked to has said some version of the same: it's too early to say . what they will do

Are they sold to someone? No, not yet, and maybe they won't. The Warriors, like most teams, have not yet assembled their draft board. This is the stage of information gathering.

However, Patches O'Houlihan has been working hard throwing keys in his plan. The best prospects LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton, both playing in the Australian National Basketball League, are injured for at least a month. The North Carolina guard, Cole Anthony, underwent a knee procedure that will leave him out for four to six weeks. The center of Memphis, James Wiseman, left the program. It is difficult to explore injured players.

That said, the Warriors have already seen Wiseman, Ball and Hampton in person, and have planned trips to see the healthy players in the draft. They are casting a wide net. When they decide which player they like, they will position themselves to wear it in June. Don't be surprised if that means a low.

That's what I know about the organization's thinking, now this is my crazy idea.

Negotiating down is the best course of action. Not long ago, the Celtics changed from No. 1 to No. 3, picking up a future 76ers first-round pick in the, uh, process. Last year, the Hawks changed from No. 3 to No. 5, picking up a future Mavericks first-round pick.

Imagine if the Warriors traded between the first three and backed up a couple of places, and then switched back to rank No. 7-10. It is not inconceivable that they can choose two future first-round selections, each bound for the lottery.

He is frankly Belichickian, and could give the Warriors the means to add top-notch talent over the next three years.

Q: Is there a feeling in the locker room that this year is a kind of test year? Does it mean that many of the players currently on the list are thinking they might not be there next year? – KevJamesS

Given the general age of this team, the costumes have a university-like feel. And, as in the university, there is the knowledge that this will not last forever. Steve Kerr has been clear about this year's goal: develop the players who are here now and decide who will stay next season.

That said, everyone on the list has the opportunity to arrive next season, and I don't know how much sales volume we should expect. Remember, this team did not stumble upon being young, they decided to make it young. The only thing they didn't expect was to lose Steph Curry in the fourth game of the season.

They decided to bring players who thought they could develop. It wouldn't make much sense to spend the season developing them and then letting them go and having to start over.

I don't say the team is exactly the same, but they don't really need to make many changes. Curry and Klay Thompson will return, and may add a 15th player once the maximum limit is raised. Between the draft selection, the $ 17.2 million commercial exception and another limit exception, will add a minimum of three new players.

Q: Is there any indication that the Warriors plan to be a veteran team again next season, or are they committed to the youth movement that started this year? – Reddit user thrw11111456

A big difference between the Warriors last season and the Warriors this season is how much more time they spend practicing and watching game movies. Kerr and his coaching staff are teaching much more than they have had to do with the experienced teams of the past five years.

While next year's team will remain young, the work that players and coaches are putting in this season should pay off next season. Experience is not just about age. By the time Curry and Thompson return, the supporting cast must know the schemes and the readings.

Q: Will they have RFA status in Damion Lee if they can't add it to the list this season? – Rudy Gaspar

Yes, just as they will do with their other two-way contract player, Ky Bowman. It relieves them that they have both rights after the season. It is a solid alternative plan if they cannot convert their two-way contracts into standard contracts at some time this season.

Q: What are the Warriors' long-term plans with Mark Chriss? He loves the energy he brings and the skill set fits well – Alan Frank

Chriss went from inviting the most consistent center of the team to the training camp. D & # 39; Angelo Russell recently called him a late bloomer, and I think it's a proper description.

At 22, former No. 8 team is beginning to realize its potential and play with its strengths. After trying to become a 3-point player at the beginning of his career, Chriss has embraced his pass and detection skills. He has also been solid on the defensive.

Because those skills fit well with Curry and Thompson, the Warriors see Chriss as a piece with which they can build. Since this season offers an opportunity for players to establish their NBA careers, no Warriors player can represent that better than Chriss. He will be a free agent this summer, but he hopes the Warriors will sign him again.

Q: Has anyone discovered the requirements that would make the Warriors cling to D & # 39; Angelo Russell even after the end of the current season? – Fortuna Chimaobi

And we have come to our weekly question about the future of D & # 39; Angelo Russell.

If Curry manages to return at some point this season, even a few games playing alongside Russell will provide the main office with valuable information, even if it is a small sample size, about whether the two can coexist or not.

Even then, the default setting is to keep Russell. If there is an exchange that makes sense, the Warriors will listen to it, but the exchange market is impossible to predict.

And, as I keep yelling at anyone who listens, good headquarters don't change the All-Star talent for depth if it's not necessary (that is, if that All-Star talent doesn't require an exchange). The Warriors would have to make a clear improvement to be able to move from an expert scorer of 20 points per game.

Q: What are your expectations for the game Warriors vs. Rockets on Christmas day? – Gloria Richardson

Besides the winning Rockets, you mean? The NBA cannot be happy with how things turned out. Instead of a rematch of playoffs, they obtained a Warriors team limping without their biggest star.

I bet the broadcast is very focused on the Chase Center. Expect a lot of shots from the barren corridors, bunker suites and modern player facilities (they have televisions in their lockers!). They will make a function about exactly what the portals are. Another one about the local cuisine offered in the contest. And it wouldn't be a nationally televised game without a lot of nonsense nonsense from the Golden Gate Bridge.