The NC teachers' association measures the interest of the educators in the strike

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina
The association of educators announced on Thursday that it would send a survey to the members
nationwide to see if there is support to go out of class for several days
to push for more school funding and Medicaid expansion.
The local sections of the NCAE had checked
Interested in the issue, but after a board meeting Wednesday night, NCAE
President Mark Jewell said the organization will survey members nationwide. The
Surveys asked how many days employees would be willing to leave class
from zero to ten.
Â € œThe disregard shown by North
Carolina educators last year was unprecedented in scope, and it is
clear that what educators have done so far is not enough to ours
Needs heard by the leaders of the General Assembly, ”said Jewell prepared
Explanation.
North Carolina misses
Civil servants are illegal and are considered class 1 offenses.
“It is clearly illegal for employees to get involved
such actions, ”said Bob Luebke, director of conservative civitas politics
Institute. “If the NCAE advocates it and advocates illegal acts, it is
something pretty significant. I would not expect the public to support them
an action. “
Over the past two years, thousands of teachers and
Her followers marched to Raleigh for a day in May. So many teachers
asked to use a personal day that many school district leaders had chosen
Close the schools when these rallies take place.
Lübke said a strike was illegal
It could be politically difficult for prosecutors to address this
Teacher.
“Are you going to have a local prosecutor filing charges?
Teacher in a small town? That could be difficult for some local prosecutors, ”said Lübke
said.
It is not clear how long the NCAE will give members
Take the survey or whether the organization ultimately calls for a strike.
“People are always taking action that scares them.
You can act with courage despite the fear, ”said Kristin Beller, President of
Wake County Chapter of the NCAE. “They have pushed us all so far that we are currently there
a break point right now when people are ready to step down in the middle of
the year.”
This discussion among the NCAE members takes place
in a cul de sac over the state budget. Governor Roy Cooper (D) vetoed the budget
republicans at the General Assembly in late June citing what he crafted
Inadequate increases for educators and Medicaid that were not expanded. Since
Then Cooper and the legislature didn’t solve both problems.
The general assembly should not come back
until the end of April.
Parents who spoke to CBS17 said they support this
Teachers demand higher wages, but also recognize the consequences a
Could have a multi-day strike.
“Strikes will affect students
But I mean, I feel like they deserve more pay, ”said Chris Tucker. “Day
take care of two weeks, I don’t want to go into that. I just got out. “
Tristin Coleman said: “We absolutely have to do it
have to be aware of the different pay of our educational specialists. “
Republican lawmakers criticized the NCAE
hover for the idea of a strike.
“It is shocking and disappointing that despite the fact that teachers have received the third highest raise in the country, there will be a push to go on the illegal strike. The NCAE parent organization states that the average teacher salary in North Carolina is $ 54,000 a year, which is for second place in the Southeast. It is clear that a small, radicalized minority cares more about a political agenda than about teaching children, “wrote Pat Ryan, spokesman for Senate Chairman Phil Berger (R), in an E -Mail. “In any case, they should march to Governor Cooper’s estate because he’s the only one blocking the sixth and seventh consecutive increases in teachers’ wages and increasing public spending on education by $ 1 billion.”