The NC teachers' association measures the interest of the educators in the strike

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina

The association of educators announced on Thursday that it would send a survey to the members

nationwide to see if there is support to go out of class for several days

to push for more school funding and Medicaid expansion.

The local sections of the NCAE had checked

Interested in the issue, but after a board meeting Wednesday night, NCAE

President Mark Jewell said the organization will survey members nationwide. The

Surveys asked how many days employees would be willing to leave class

from zero to ten.

Â € œThe disregard shown by North

Carolina educators last year was unprecedented in scope, and it is

clear that what educators have done so far is not enough to ours

Needs heard by the leaders of the General Assembly, ”said Jewell prepared

Explanation.

North Carolina misses

Civil servants are illegal and are considered class 1 offenses.

“It is clearly illegal for employees to get involved

such actions, ”said Bob Luebke, director of conservative civitas politics

Institute. “If the NCAE advocates it and advocates illegal acts, it is

something pretty significant. I would not expect the public to support them

an action. “

Over the past two years, thousands of teachers and

Her followers marched to Raleigh for a day in May. So many teachers

asked to use a personal day that many school district leaders had chosen

Close the schools when these rallies take place.

Lübke said a strike was illegal

It could be politically difficult for prosecutors to address this

Teacher.

“Are you going to have a local prosecutor filing charges?

Teacher in a small town? That could be difficult for some local prosecutors, ”said Lübke

said.

It is not clear how long the NCAE will give members

Take the survey or whether the organization ultimately calls for a strike.

“People are always taking action that scares them.

You can act with courage despite the fear, ”said Kristin Beller, President of

Wake County Chapter of the NCAE. “They have pushed us all so far that we are currently there

a break point right now when people are ready to step down in the middle of

the year.”

This discussion among the NCAE members takes place

in a cul de sac over the state budget. Governor Roy Cooper (D) vetoed the budget

republicans at the General Assembly in late June citing what he crafted

Inadequate increases for educators and Medicaid that were not expanded. Since

Then Cooper and the legislature didn’t solve both problems.

The general assembly should not come back

until the end of April.

Parents who spoke to CBS17 said they support this

Teachers demand higher wages, but also recognize the consequences a

Could have a multi-day strike.

“Strikes will affect students

But I mean, I feel like they deserve more pay, ”said Chris Tucker. “Day

take care of two weeks, I don’t want to go into that. I just got out. “

Tristin Coleman said: “We absolutely have to do it

have to be aware of the different pay of our educational specialists. “

Republican lawmakers criticized the NCAE

hover for the idea of ​​a strike.

“It is shocking and disappointing that despite the fact that teachers have received the third highest raise in the country, there will be a push to go on the illegal strike. The NCAE parent organization states that the average teacher salary in North Carolina is $ 54,000 a year, which is for second place in the Southeast. It is clear that a small, radicalized minority cares more about a political agenda than about teaching children, “wrote Pat Ryan, spokesman for Senate Chairman Phil Berger (R), in an E -Mail. “In any case, they should march to Governor Cooper’s estate because he’s the only one blocking the sixth and seventh consecutive increases in teachers’ wages and increasing public spending on education by $ 1 billion.”