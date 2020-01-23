RALEIGH, NC (AP) – North Carolina’s mandate to identify voters with photos may already be banned by a federal judge for the upcoming area code in March, but others are still trying to combat state ID requirements.

Lawyers for five voters who sued for the latest ID mandate and for Republican lawmakers who helped implement the 2018 law argued before a three-member jury of the Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

Last summer, a trial court denied voters’ request to have their voting card blocked before their lawsuit was brought to justice.

The voters appealed the decision and arranged for the Court of Appeals to be heard on Wednesday.

Last month, U.S. district judge Loretta Biggs issued a similar injunction in federal proceedings against the Election Passport Act.

Prosecutors are planning to appeal Biggs’ decision, which could potentially result in the federal injunction and the law being enforced in November.

For this reason, the lawyers who represent voters in the state suit continue to believe it is important to obtain an injunction from the state.

Voters’ attorney Allison Riggs advised the appellate court that the lower court’s decision should be reversed since the 2018 law was formed with the same discriminatory intent against black voters that had already been established in a 2013 election ID law.

David Thompson, who represented the legislative leaders, said there was no such bias in the new law.

Thompson said the law was partly different because it gave people who couldn’t get an ID card more scope to vote.

All five sued voters could vote in November if the ID law is enforced, he said.

Judges John Arrowood, Allegra Collins and Toby Hampson’s Appeals Commission did not say when it would decide, after Wednesday’s arguments.