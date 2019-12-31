The NBA has gone overboard in gratifying offenses – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – From a stadium where he played four seasons in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he doesn't want manual verification to be restarted, but he believes that the NBA calls too many fouls in offensive players.

But Kerr is not blaming the players. He believes that the NBA has gone too far in rewarding offensive players when they try to trick officials.

"We have to decide as a league, are we going to say fouls that people would laugh at in a pickup game?" Kerr said before Tuesday night's game against the Spurs at the AT&T Center.

In the last week, Golden State played against two of the best drawers in the league in Rockets guard James Harden and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. Both are in the top four in free throw attempts per game.

Harden, in particular, makes reaching the free throw line a priority and often moves to attract contact. He tried just one free throw in the Golden State victory on Wednesday, almost 11 below his season average.

"I think we need to get back to the point where players need to win faults and win by hitting their man and attracting contact in a natural and unsuccessful way, and waving and grabbing their arms," ​​Kerr said. "That is happening throughout the league."

On Saturday, NBA officials made headlines when Trail Blazers forward Anthony Tolliver was called for a foul on the Lakers forward, LeBron James. Tolliver chased and hit James, making slight contact. James shook, failed the tray and fell.

Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, believing that James exaggerated the contact, asked for a timeout and requested a coach's challenge. After the review, officials confirmed the fault.

Many on social media widely criticized James, but Kerr questioned the league itself.

"I don't blame the players. If the league is going to allow it, then the players should do it 100%," Kerr said. "More power for him."