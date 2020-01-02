Loading...

The NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner as the league is coming to Chicago for the off-season festivities in just over a month. As the calendar switched to 2020, it was time for the NBA to publish the results of the first round of fan voting, with the usual suspects at the top of the lists and the usual fan choice gimmicks up and running.

As a reminder, the fan rating only makes up 50 percent of the contributions for the All-Star starters, as do the voices of the media and players, which make up 25 percent. The two leading voters on January 2nd (this is a double-counting day for those interested) are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, with LeBron James leading the voting in the west and Trae Young in the east to round out the top positions at this moment – although Young is only good for ninth overall with 443,000 votes.

Fan voting always leads to interesting names that sneak into the top 10 at every position, and this year is no different. Celtic's two-way center tacko fall finished sixth in the East Frontcourt ranking, ahead of the possible MIP winner and all-star Bam Adebayo. In the west, Carmelo Anthony is eighth in the atrial poll, while Alex Caruso is eighth in the atrial poll. Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry, who are both injured and missed most of the season, are second and fourth in their area code, respectively.

NBA

None of this is a huge surprise, but it's also a reason why the league has adjusted the voting structure. Overall, apart from the injured Irving being recorded, the fans have put it at the top of the list, and surely the player and media votes will figure it out, and we should end up with the well-deserved All-Star starters and coaches who fill up the rest. That is, unless the entire fan base of the league suddenly goes all-in with the tack-push.

