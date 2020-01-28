The Navy's newest aircraft carrier has just taken an important step towards deployment

Against a stormy wind of 90 km / h, a fuel-laden F / A-18F Super Hornet roared from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford into the brilliant January sky.

No interference.

Take another step forward for America’s newest and most expensive warship.

The Ford has been at sea since January 16 and is accompanied by Navy test pilots who fly a variety of aircraft. They take off and land on the ship’s 5 acre flight deck, take notes and collect data that will prove valuable to future generations of pilots.

The Navy calls it aircraft compatibility testing, and the process marks an important new chapter for a top-class ship that has faced many challenges.

“We are establishing the start-up and recovery functions for the history of this class, which is pretty amazing,” said Capt. J.J. “Yank” Cummings, the commanding officer of the Ford. “The crew is very proud and recognizes the historical context.”

Hampton Roads residents should see the Ford drive back and forth regularly from Naval Station Norfolk this year and part of 2021.

This current sea period should continue until early February.

In addition to the Super Hornet, pilots fly the T-45 Goshawk, a training aircraft. the E / A-18G Growler, a special version of the Super Hornet that offers tactical blocking and electronic protection for other aircraft; the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, with its typical disc-shaped arrangement that is widespread in the sky over Norfolk, and the C-2A Greyhound, which carries supplies, mail, and passengers.

Every aircraft is different and there is a lot to test, starting with the ship’s new launch and recovery systems.

The Ford uses electromagnetic catapults to shoot airplanes off the flight deck, which is known to result in President Trump’s anger, who complained that it was too complex. The Navy adhered to the new system called EMALS, which stands for Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System.

To help planes land safely, Ford uses an advanced arresting gear that uses a waterwheel / paddle system. Both AAG and EMALS have had well-documented growth complaints, but are designed to ensure smoother operations and reduce aircraft stress.

An F / A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23, lands on the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Ford is currently conducting aircraft compatibility testing to further test its electromagnetic aircraft launch systems (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG).

(U.S. Navy / Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trainee Riley McDowell)

Pilots also have to deal with Burble.

Webster’s dictionary defines “burble” as the separation and disruption of streamlined airflow. The island of the Ford is smaller and positioned further back in the ship than a Nimitz Class Carrier. This changes the way air flows over the flight deck, and pilots need to document the effect.

Test pilots say they enjoy the new experience.

“The approach to the ship is different, and everything below you is completely different,” said Commandant Dr. Eric Thurber.

Thurber was unable to go into great detail on the data collected, but said it was “nice” to move from a land-based test site in Lakehurst, New Jersey to a flight at sea.

Work will continue after the ship has returned to Norfolk. Mehdi “Metro” Akacem, the ship’s Air Boss, who is responsible for all aspects of flight operations.

“You are here to make an assessment, and that assessment does not end when the flight ends,” said Akacem. “There are many technical analyzes, not just on board. There are a large number of supportive technical experts and engineers who have a lot of data to analyze.”

In the meantime, work is underway on the ship’s shaky weapon lifts that carry the weapons to the flight deck.

Like EMALS and AAG, the weapon lifts use a new technology, an electromechanical system that differs from ships of the Nimitz class. But in this case, technology is not the problem. This completes the construction so that the elevators work smoothly over hundreds of repetitions and between multiple decks.

Four of the ship’s eleven elevators are certified, the others continue to work. For this purpose, around 200 Newport News Shipbuilding employees accompanied the crew on this trip.

All of these tests and works have an important side effect: the morale of the crew is sky-high. After spending months in the Newport News yard or visiting the land-based test sites in New Jersey, Ford’s sailors are finally where they want to be.

“We just have to do that,” said Akacem. “We’re there right now. And that’s the great thing about this moment. We’re out here doing what we’re built for, and we’re learning so much every day.”

The $ 12.9 billion warship has been the subject of numerous news and hearings in Congress. The yard, which is equipped with new technology, has encountered significant setbacks since it was awarded a construction contract by the Navy to the Newport News yard in 2008.

Was there a point where the Ford turned the corner?

Counter administrator Jim Downey had only been overseeing the Navy’s aircraft carrier program for six months, but saw a definite turnaround in the second half of last year when the time after the Ford shakedown at Newport News was extended by three months.

“We went seven days a week and were all accountable,” he said.

As progress was made in elevators, “this has had a very positive effect on the morale of everyone working on the ship,” said Downey.

Then there were attempts at sea and the ship did well.

“The crew really did it,” said Downey. “And you can see the difference … I can only be in the six months I’ve been here. The crew and the workers are energized.”

© 2020 the Daily Press (Newport News, VA). Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.