The Navy's new osprey completes its first flight

The first of the CMV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that the Navy plans to use as the preferred carrier-on-board delivery (COD) aircraft has successfully completed its first flight operations, the manufacturer Boeing said on Tuesday.

The CMV-22B, produced by Boeing and Bell Textron as a variant of the Marine Corps MV-22 and Air Force CV-22 Ospreys, is intended to replace the Navy’s aging C-2A Greyhound fleet as the “long-haul / medium-haul fleet” of the service. Lifting element of the intra-theater air logistics capability “, said a leaflet of the Naval Air Systems Command.

Once approved by the Navy, the CMV-22B will be used to deliver up to £ 6,000 “personnel, mail, supplies, and high priority cargo from landbases to aircraft carriers at sea” within ranges of up to 1,150 nautical miles to Boeing.

“The CMV-22B will be a lifeline for our soldiers and women at sea,” said Boeing vice president Kristin Houston, vice president of Boeing Tiltrotor Programs and director in a statement. “The quality and safety built into this aircraft will revolutionize the way the U.S. Navy fulfills its key carrier delivery mission on board.”

The Navy first announced its plan to replace the last 1960s C-2A Greyhounds that are slated to retire by 2024. The service then placed a $ 4.2 billion order to deliver a first batch of 39 CMV-22Bs to Boeing and Bell in mid-2018.

The CMV-22B “will offer the marine a significant increase in performance and operational flexibility over the C-2A,” the NAVAIR data sheet says. “The Osprey is a critical warfighting enabler and provides the time-critical combat logistics needed to support combat operations.”

According to USNI News, the Navy set up its first osprey squadron as Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 on the North Island of the Naval Base in California in late 2018 before it was scheduled to deploy to the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in 2021.

Boeing and Bell will deliver the first CMV-22B to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 in early 2020 for a development test.

