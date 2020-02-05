The Navy’s $ 13 billion super carrier is unwilling to defend itself in battle

The USS Gerald R. Ford has come a long way to shake off its technical problems in recent years, but the Navy’s $ 13 billion supercarrier is still facing a major challenge: according to the Pentagon tests, it is and always is still unprepared to defend itself in battle rating arm.

Recent Ford system tests on a specially designed Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) in the 2019 fiscal year revealed flaws and limitations in the combat system related to the new carrier’s electronic combat system, multi-function radar and ship-to-ship system. Ship communications equipment according to a new report released by the Pentagon’s Director of Operations Testing and Assessment.

In particular, Ford’s SLQ-32 (V) 6 electronic monitoring system performed so poorly that the Navy delayed additional operational testing of the system until the underlying problems were resolved.

In addition, Ford’s SPY-3 multifunction radar and ship-to-ship Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) “could not sustain detections and pursuits for one of the threat surrogates in (a) a multi-target raid.” The Pentagon acknowledged that the scenario “represents a greater challenge for the combat system than originally planned”.

These are not the only problems the Ford faces in terms of survivability in a combat situation. According to the OT&E assessment, the potential vulnerability of the Ford’s critical systems to “shocks caused by underwater threats” was not fully tested due to the scarcity of the systems.

Naval Sea Systems Command spokesman William Couch assured Task & Purpose that the Ford’s self-defense systems would work as expected.

“The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) continues to progress through a series of rigorous test events to demonstrate the effectiveness of the ship’s combat system in self-defense,” said Couch, noting that the ship is “the most technologically advanced. Proven and capable self-defense system that has ever been used on a US Navy warship. ”

“Compared to Nimitz-class ships, the USS Gerald R. Ford is equipped with significant updates to its integrated combat system, including two new phased array radars, a significant update to the tried and tested electronic warfare system, and the replacement of track illuminator directors with the SPY-3 multifunction radar (MFR) to control RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles in one deployment, “said Couch.

In fact, the SPY-3 MFR “showed full support for the combat system in various deployment scenarios during SDTS pursuit and missile exercises,” added Couch.

“The SPY-3 MFR successfully demonstrated a fixed range against different targets and environments,” he said. “This included the acquisition of our own ship rockets, the support of route guidance in the middle of the course and the interruption of the continuous lighting.”

Couch is not wrong: The Congressional Research Service determined in January that the airline performed “good performance (ship self-defense systems)” when launching simulated radar-guided RIM-162 rockets at incoming targets.

Taken together, however, any shortcomings that occurred during development testing reduce the Ford’s overall self-defense ability, according to the OT&E assessment.

To make matters worse, the Navy conducted only one of four planned SDTS operational tests and “failed to perform the remaining tests,” meaning the service is unlikely to plan further evaluation of the system despite these shortcomings.

The reason for the lack of comprehensive evaluations for these critical systems? “Schedule constraints, lack of funding, and inadequate planned development tests,” said the Congressional Research Service. All of this could result in the Navy possibly using an untested warship without knowing exactly what it can and cannot do.

“If the Navy does not complete all of the remaining events, tests are insufficient to assess the operational effectiveness of the (Ford) combat system,” said the OT&E assessment.

Fortunately, the Navy plans to continue testing the Ford’s self-defense systems to get final assessments by 2023, Couch told Task & Purpose.

“To date, the Navy has conducted more test events on the USS Gerald R. Ford than on an earlier aircraft carrier,” said Couch. “The Navy plans to conduct additional development and operational tests for CVN 78 over the next 15 months as the ship prepares for the combat system ship qualification tests in 2021.”

The new deficiencies in the Ford’s self-defense systems are just the most recent in a series of problems that the haulier faced. This year, seafarers spent several months in dry dock to troubleshoot unforeseen problems with the ship’s nuclear power plant and weapon elevators.

The deficiencies are unlikely to do much to alleviate the concerns and concerns about the cost and growing vulnerability of the Navy’s aircraft carriers to new missiles, which lawmakers elaborated upon hearing in August at the hearing of Michael Gilday, Marine Operations Director.

“I don’t want any unsustainable, $ 12 billion ducks out there,” Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) told Defense News of Navy launcher defenses against supersonic missiles. “I’m not ready to say that the wearer is out of date, but I say that this weapon undermines the wearer’s viability.”

At least the Navy still has time to solve the problems: In October, USNI News reported that the Ford’s deployment date could not be postponed until 2024, six years after the original 2018 deployment date.