The Navy wants to hit a laser on a coastal warship for the first time

USNI News reports that the Navy is planning to strike a laser weapon on a coastal warship for the first time next year as efforts are made to deploy high-energy laser systems on surface warships.

Vice Adm. Richard Brown, commander of the Naval Surface Forces, told reporters that the USS Little Rock will receive a new laser weapon during an upcoming deployment, probably along with its sister ship, the USS Detroit, with the 4th fleet.

According to USNI News, this laser weapon is likely to be the 150-kilowatt high-energy laser manufactured by Lockheed Martin and the integrated optical dazzling system with surveillance (HELIOS), which has been the Navy’s laser of choice since 2018.

The Navy had previously announced in March 2019 that the service was planning to assemble a laser weapon system onboard an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer to “burn the boats,” like Rear Adm. Ron Boxall said at the time.

The following May, Boxall announced that the USS Preble would be the first destroyer to be equipped with the high-energy laser system as a new countermeasure against land vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles in 2021.

While USNI News reports that Little Rocks laser upgrade is part of a major LCS lethality upgrade that is slated to start in the 2022 fiscal year, there are also concerns about the generation of power for Navy surface warships.

In fact, the Navy must “either remove something or pay attention to” very aggressive energy management “to install only a 60-kilowatt HELIOS laser system aboard the latest Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, according to a December 2019 congressional research service report.

“(W) We’re not in a slot in terms of performance,” said Boxall at the time of energy requirements for the new AN / SPY-6 anti-aircraft and missile defense radar systems for the warships. “We used a lot of electricity for that and we don’t have that much extra for additional functions.”

The LCS could prove to be a tempting alternative to the power grid destroyer: an impartial report from the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments in 2014 indicated that the LCS’s superior power generation could potentially make the new warship operate 300 to 500 effectively kW could enable laser systems that are required to rule out incoming cruise missiles and other potential threats.

Since the LCS is widely regarded as a floating garbage dump, it is unlikely that the Big Navy will equip every new hull with a laser system – only when the USS Little Rock proves that it has what it takes Boxall put it this way: “Burn it boats. “

