The Navy officially sends 4 ‘little shitty ships’ into early retirement

The Navy plans to retire its first four coastal battleships in 2021, the Navy said on Monday. All ships still have at least a decade of the planned lifespan of the hull.

The move is part of a plan to retire several “less capable” hulls early. This is evident from the Navy’s budget documents released on Monday. This is part of a comprehensive shipbuilding roadmap focusing on “(a) more capable, more capable, and more lethal troops.”

The service had previously announced the prospect of cutting around a dozen existing ships to free up billions of savings for future shipbuilding investments, a memo from the White House Administration and Budget Office said in December.

While the OMB flatly rejected the proposal and insisted that the service submit a plan to “reach a combined fleet of 355 vessels, including manned and unmanned vessels by 2030,” which clearly did not prevent the service from escaping take notoriously faulty LCS.

In fact, the Navy had made the four LCS hulls in question – the USS Freedom, the USS Independence, the USS Fort Worth and the USS Coronado – inoperable in 2016 in a number of engine problems, according to Military.com.

Originally conceived as a “relatively inexpensive surface fighter” with an advanced modular design, according to the latest analysis by the Congressional Research Service, the Navy had 16 ready-to-use LCS hulls at the end of the 2019 financial year.

But years of frequent mechanical failures and embarrassing cost overruns prevented the Navy from deploying one of the small surface fighters throughout 2018, despite officials previously intending to deploy several for the 7th and 5th Fleets, reducing the ship’s reputation as “small.” crappy ship. “

The Pentagon Operational Test & Evaluation Office’s review of the LCS fleet in 2018 revealed alarming problems with the ship’s combat system elements and a significant lack of redundancy for key systems required to reduce the likelihood of “a single hit leads to loss of propulsion and combat ability and the ability to control damage and restore system operation. “

“None of the LCS variants can be survived in high-intensity combat,” the report says. “Although ships have abilities to reduce their vulnerability to attack, tests of analog abilities in other classes of ships have shown that these abilities have limited effectiveness in high-intensity combat.”

In fact, the latest Pentagon OT&E review released in January confirmed that both naval LCS variants had failed to defend against anti-ship missiles and had significant defensive deficiencies.

Despite these shortcomings, the Navy “has not tested these combat systems (and) does not intend to conduct further aerial warfare tests” of its Freedom-class LCS hulls “in their current combat configuration,” according to this year’s OT&E review.

The reason? According to the OT&E report, there is actually none: The Navy “accepted the risk of continued use with a combat system that it had not tested operationally.”

Given the ongoing survival problems of the LCS, it is no wonder that the Navy is moving to relocate small surface combatants to focus on the brand new FFG (X) frigate, for which the service requested $ 82 million in 2021.

Naval Sea Systems Command did not immediately respond to the request for a comment.