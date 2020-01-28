The Navy is making major changes to the way it plans future ships

Editor’s Note: This article by Gina Harkins originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

The Navy and Marine Corps must be a little short-sighted when they estimate how many ships they need, the current Navy secretary said this week.

The Department of the Navy is in the midst of a new force structure review that could change the number and type of ships that maritime services deem necessary to combat future conflicts. However, instead of trying to project what will take three decades as it did in previous reviews, incumbent Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said the services will take a shorter view.

“I don’t know what the threat will look like in 30 years, but if we build an armed forces structure in 30 years, I would suggest that we are probably not building the right one,” he said on Friday at a National Defense Industrial Association event.

The Navy completed its last troop structure assessment in 2016. This 30-year plan provided for a fleet of 355 ships.

President Donald Trump pledged to support the Navy when it took office in 2016 to achieve this goal. He also signed this number in 2017 after lawmakers included a section in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 that the service would build up to 355 ships as soon as possible.

Modly has indicated that the next armed forces structural assessment, which, according to Michael Gilday, chief of the naval operation, could be completed within weeks, could exceed 355 ships. And that in addition to the mysterious “ghost fleet” of the Navy, the unmanned surface and underwater ships still to be developed, which can operate largely without crew.

On Friday, Modly said it is more realistic to base plans on a 10-year view of future threats. Thirty years ago, threats from Russia were more worrying than from China. Now the Navy and Marine Corps are shifting their focus to a possible battle in the Pacific.

The new assessment of the armed forces structure will affect far more than just ship numbers, Modly added.

“It helps us understand what kind of trajectory we should be on,” he said. “… What are the ships? What are these platforms? This type of proposes the type of people you need, it specifies where to be based, how you need to upgrade the industrial base, what type of weapons should they wear? “

The Navy and Marine Corps are working closely together to assess the new armed forces. This is another change in planning in the past. Gilday and Naval Commandant General David Berger are pushing for more integration of maritime services to counter China’s rise and activities in the South China Sea.

Berger said last week that in the future Marines will no longer be stationed only on amphibious assault ships, but possibly also on next-generation coastal battleships and frigates.

He also said that the services will need many small ships for distributed operations. In his planning guideline published last year, Berger said the service would no longer force the navy to build 38 amphibious assault ships.

Large ships, he said last week, could make marines and seafarers vulnerable.

“A distributed naval force … drives you to do more,” said Berger. “Smaller but capable.”

This article originally appeared on Military.com

More Military.com Articles:

,