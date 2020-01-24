The National Trust Nostell seats are now open for the winter night

Released:

Friday January 24, 2020

Nostell is holding a run after dark next month.

Hundreds of people run, jog, or run the 3.5 km or 7 km National Trust routes.

Places are limited and are expected to be sold out.

Helen Newbound, Senior Visitor Experience Officer, said: “This event is about having fun at your own pace, meeting new people, exploring Nostell after dark, and collecting donations for our ongoing conservation work.

“It’s a great way to get a little fitter in the winter months while helping us maintain the places that make a run special.” So if you take care of yourself, you also take care of nature. “

Participants can win sponsors if they want this year’s National Trust, which is 125 years old.

Nostell will host an extensive program next month, ranging from bike tours, handicraft and park hikes to stables, tours and half-time adventures.

The night run will take place on February 15th.

