The National Hockey League's Mobile Museum shows the history of black players: NPR

The Los Angeles Blades’ Willie O’Ree (left) and Howie Young (center) warm up before their game at the Los Angeles Sports Arena during the 1963-64 season in Los Angeles, California. O’Ree became the first black player in the National Hockey League when he joined the Boston Bruins in 1958.

B Bennett / Getty Images



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

B Bennett / Getty Images

B Bennett / Getty Images

Not even Gary Bettman knew the name of the first black hockey player in the National Hockey League when he became league commissioner in 1993.

Since then, Bettman has hired Willie O’Ree as a league ambassador who broke the color boundary of the NHL in 1958 when he ran for the Boston Bruins. This is part of what the league is doing to make their game more varied.

The NHL was the last major US sports league to integrate and still the whitest. Only 92 other black ice hockey players have followed O’Ree into the NHL teams. This season, just over 2% of the approximately 775 players in the league are black. This corresponds to 70% of professional footballers and a diversity rate of 41% in Major League Baseball.

The NHL is taking steps to highlight the history of in-game black athletes. It tries to increase the minority’s interest in hockey while continuing to respond to racist incidents.

Bettman told the story of how he met O’Ree and later brought him back to the league during the All-Star Game weekend in St. Louis.

“If we involve more people from different backgrounds in the game, we will become stronger as a game and frankly as a business,” said Bettman during a panel discussion on hockey diversity in a boys and girls club in the mostly black suburbs north of St. Louis.

Willie O’Ree at a screening of Willie, a documentary about him, at the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival in October 2019. O’Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November 2018.

Presley Ann / Getty Images



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Presley Ann / Getty Images

Presley Ann / Getty Images

Outside, the league’s new mobile museum parked on the history of black hockey. The shiny tractor-trailer is painted with pictures of several black players. On the inside, visitors can see the shirt that O’Ree wore in his first game and try to answer a few little things.

Black players in hockey say racist mockery from fans is still part of the game. In the 2017-2018 season, Devante Smith-Pelly from Washington was beaten up by fans in the Chicago area. Former player Jamal Mayers says it has become easier to talk about racism.

“I think I tolerated a lot of things to be honest. I think I just assumed it was so, but I don’t think it has to be,” said Mayers, who spoke to NPR the panel.

Last fall, Nigerian-born NHL striker Akim Aliu said he had heard racist epithets and permanent black faces in the small leagues. In response, Bettman announced mandatory diversity training for the league and set up a whistleblower hotline.

“If there are inappropriate actions and incidents, they will be addressed and punished,” said Bettman. “But more important than punishment is education, training and advice so that people understand what is right and what is wrong.”

In the second winter, the NHL will travel to the cities of the NHL with its mobile history museum to focus on the black players. On the day of the All-Star game, it stood next to a small outdoor ice rink, just a few blocks from the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.

Anthony Duclair, one of two black players on this year’s All-Star team, went on a private tour with some other players in the tight trailer with photos and memorabilia.

The NHL Mobile History Museum contains a wall that represents every black player in the league. Anthony Duclair, an Ottawa Senator striker and an all-star, recently visited the museum.

Ryan Delaney / St. Louis Public Radio



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Ryan Delaney / St. Louis Public Radio

Ryan Delaney / St. Louis Public Radio

The museum tells the story of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritime, founded in Nova Scotia in 1895, and highlights the contributions of these black players, such as the attitude of slapshot and butterfly goalie.

Players have the option to sign their pictures on a wall that represents every black player in the league.

“Even for myself, you know, I haven’t really known a few of these people so far, so we’re all learning together,” said Duclair.

When the museum opened to the public, Trey Hobson was one of the people who entered it. Hobson, 22, said he grew up jealous of hockey programs at private and suburban high schools.

“I would go out and see them play hockey like ‘I really want to play hockey,'” he said.

Hobson, a self-described big blues hockey fan, said he only knew a black player before going through the museum.

Karon Jones later came with his grandparents. Jones, who is 8, said he preferred football to hockey. He tried skating once but said it was difficult.

He read a lot from the museum to his family and asked to be helped to pronounce “Bruins”.

“I learned that famous black hockey players helped others and worked as a team,” he said.

After his grandparents had made their way to the end of the museum and the steps at the back of the caravan, they rented him a pair of ice skates on the outside track so he could try again.