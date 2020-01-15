The NASCAR Xfinity series will be running the IMS road course for the first time this year

NASCAR Xfinity series cars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2019. Photo: Matt Sullivan (Getty Images)

Almost a decade after the NASCAR Xfinity Series traded one of its best races of the year for a much less exciting race at the large oval Indianapolis Motor Speedway nearby, the series will be relocated to the IMS circuit this year. The change takes place a few months after racing driver Roger Penske bought the track.

It also sounds like a decent chess move, if not nearly as good as a return to the smaller piece on which the series used to run.

NASCAR and IMS announced the move on Wednesday, saying that the second-class Xfinity series race on July 4 this year is the first time that IMS series vehicles have a different layout from the 2.5-mile oval while the first-class cup series remains on the big track. IndyCar, for example, usually drives a street circuit race at IMS before the big race on the oval, the Indianapolis 500.

The configuration of the Xfinity series course is not final, as NASCAR announced in its announcement that driver Matt DiBenedetto will conduct a first road course layout test next Wednesday. The test will “help identify layout changes for the July stock car debut,” said NASCAR.

This is just one of many steps the date of the Xfinity series in Indianapolis has taken in the past decade when the series switched to IMS from the nearby Lucas Oil Raceway in 2012. This turned the Xfinity Indianapolis weekend from one of the best of the season – seriously, just YouTube – to a fool that NASCAR had to throw in restrictor plates in 2017 to make it more exciting. It was, but nothing ever really competes with what the weekend was.

However, the move to the racetrack appears to have been heavily influenced by the new owner of IMS, as Bob Pockrass from Fox Sports tweeted that Penske said “fans and media coverage” would determine what will happen after this year:

Spoiler: Fans and the media call Lucas Oil.