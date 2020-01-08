Loading...

The nanny is the last NP to receive Broadway treatment. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Fran Drescher Nineties’ sitcom, about a Queens fashionista working as a nanny for a chic New York / British family, will be getting her own musical adaptation in the near future.

Drescher, who created and starred in the original television series, directs the development of The Nanny musical. She will write the book with her original co-writer / co-creator and ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson. Drescher has stated that she will not resume her role as full-time nanny Fran Fine.

The production will also feature an Emmy-winning team of composers. Rachel Bloom, who created and starred in the CW Crazy Ex-Girlfriend series, will write the lyrics and music for the stage with executive music producer Adam Schlesinger. Father-son duo Scott and Brian Zeilinger (Dear Evan Hanson, Mean Girls) also signed, with Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as director.