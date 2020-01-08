The namesake of the Shelby GT350 is far more random than you think

Loading...

Photo: Ford

Lively and empathetic auto reviewer Jason Cammisa has a new shakedown for the Shelby GT500 Mustang. It’s pretty cinematically impressive, but for me the origin of the original GT350 name is the most interesting knowledge nugget that it shares.

The GT350 had no 350 hp or 350 cubic inches of displacement. The name was pretty arbitrary: the distance between Carroll Shelby’s two shops was 350 feet.

The car dealership OnAllCylinders has reported a bit about this piece of history, especially an excerpt from Colin Comer’s book Shelby Mustang Fifty Years:

This new Shelby Mustang needed a name. Carroll Shelby has told the story of how the name GT350 came about many times. Shelby was not in love with the name “Cobra Mustang” that Ford had thrown around. He wasn’t impressed by any other names his team whirled around like “Mustang Gran Sport” and “Skunk”. He wasn’t really interested in naming the car, but Ford needed a name for legal and marketing reasons. According to Shelby, no one could agree on any of the many names that were cast over him, and in one of the many meetings that took place on the subject, Shelby, undoubtedly frustrated by corporate policy, turned to Phil Remington and asked him how far the race away from him was at Shelby American’s manufacturing facilities. Remington’s answer was “about three hundred and fifty feet”, to which Shelby said, “That’s what we call it – GT350.”

Shelby’s argument for such a hasty decision? “The name wouldn’t make the car, and if it’s a bad car, the name won’t save it.”

A generic alphanumeric name that meant nothing also had practical uses: Shelby could retrofit and upgrade the car whenever it wanted without changing the name and letting the competition know what it was up to.

I like “Mustang Skunk”, but that’s probably why I don’t work in marketing. Obviously 350 was a hit because it seems to be as good for 2020 as it was for 1965.

As for the rest of Cammisa’s video, the conclusion from the title “ICONS” could be that today’s Mustang GT500 is a beast. Significantly, Cammisa and the company found that “less than two tenths of a second separate the Ford Mustang GT500 and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS”. Impressive.