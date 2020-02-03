The name of the Ferrari SUV is so stupid that it already started a fight with a good cause

In the latest expression of blatant despair and utter craziness, Ferrari now chooses a fight with a good purpose for the name of its upcoming SUV, the Ferrari Purosangue. A charity.

A small Italian sports organization, the Purosangue Foundation and Ferrari are, according to the Financial Times, engaged in a legal battle for the use of the word. Ferrari says the charity “has not made sufficient commercial use of the name to justify exclusivity.”

The charity claims in its defense:

… it registered the word as a trademark for clothing and other products in 2013 and had sought conversations with the car manufacturer, but blocked Ferrari’s registration to make the brand a trademark in Europe if an agreement could not be reached.

Alessandro Masetti, a lawyer representing Purosangue pro-bono, said, “This is David versus Goliath.” The brand has been in constant use, he said, among other things in a partnership to produce brand sneakers and clothing with Adidas, a charity sponsor.

Ferrari wants to “delete” the registration due to its apparent inadequate use in the past five years, but Masetti says, “[We] have sufficient evidence of our activity.”

The case will be tried in Bologna on 5 March.

I find it incredibly funny that Ferrari draws attention to this in the name of his SUV. First of all, Sergio Marchionne once said that you “had to shoot him first” before he had it built. But now that it happens, it really feels like Ferrari is bending backwards to convince people that the car is a real Ferrari ™.

It is called the Purosangue, for heaven’s sake. That literally translates into ‘pure blood’. Desperation aside, the name also carries extremely questionable Aryan connotations. Ferrari is not even the first boutique vending machine that relies on pure breeding terminologies. Bugatti has also used the expression ‘pur sang’.

This is a perfect case of Ferrari ass show: make an SUV that nobody wants, give it an overcompensating, sort of racist name that has already been used and take a good cause to court. Cool guys.

via the disk

