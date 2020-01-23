The mysterious secrets of the semi-automatic VW transmission are finally revealed

In line with the overarching theme of this series, giving you the experience of being cornered at a party by a wild-eyed idiot who doesn’t shut up about some bullshit, I think we have a good episode for you today , It’s about a piece of automotive history, something that is mentioned occasionally, but I suspect that it was seldom understood: the semi-automatic transmission.

In this era of almost ubiquitous (at least here in America) automatic transmissions and desperate defenders of the glorious manual experience, semi-automatic seems to exist on a strange, uncertain middle way. We do have a lot of automatics that you can use to switch independently with small flappy paddles, but they are still fully functional automatics. I’m talking about a real half-hearted measure.

I am talking specifically about the Volkswagen semi-automatic transmission, which was introduced in 1968 and is called “Automatic Stick Shift”. The Beetle was never offered with fully automatic. This was VW’s only attempt to win over all American drivers who were unwilling to win over themselves or unable to handle clutches and shifts and all these strange things that feel strange.

My father was one of those drivers, and if VW hadn’t decided to turn to people like that, he would never have got a beetle, and my life would probably have been a little different.

VW mostly advertised them for what they would not be: difficult to drive or noticeably worse with petrol. They also tried to sell them with a bit of mid-century misogyny:

Yikes.

Aside from paleolithic attitudes toward women, the semi-automatic system was actually pretty clever. They still shifted, but there was an automatic clutch, although the system was more than just an automatic clutch as it had a torque converter that allowed the car to start in any gear and drive in just one gear. almost like a normal automatic.

I mean, it would have been painfully slow, but you could do it.

I know all of this because my own Beetle was originally a semi-car until I converted it into a full manual. But I drove the original gearbox for a few years and learned to appreciate its bizarre charms.

Just watch the video. I will definitely explain everything in detail and even show you the actual pedals that my own feet used once.

That’s right. Drink it in, friends.